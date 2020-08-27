KEYSER, W.Va — It was a season-best performance from the Keyser golf team on Wednesday, as three players shot in the high 30s as the Golden Tornado bested Frankfort, 156-201, at Polish Pines Golf Course.
Jacob Malcolm and Darrick Broadwater led the way at 1-over 37 each. Drew Matlick shot a 38.
“Much better than last time we played here, big improvement. That’s awesome.” Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. “Really good showing today, I really liked that. I told them, ‘Don’t worry about your opponent, let’s worry about us today,’ and I thought we got a lot better.”
Last week at Valley View Golf Course in Moorefield, West Virginia, the Golden Tornado shot a then season-best 159 but followed it up with a 171 in its most recent outing at the team’s home course.
Blowe, who also coaches Keyser’s girls basketball team, joked that coaching golf is “way less stressful than coaching basketball” as he drove a cart along the course to check in on his eight golfers. The first-year Golden Tornado golf coach believes that if his team continues to play like it did Wednesday, it’ll have a great shot at making states later in the year.
In the lead group, Malcolm and Matlick — who Blowe says are his No. 1 and 2, respectively — were joined by the Falcons’ top golfer Brady Whitacre.
Malcolm, a senior, was in good form for much of the afternoon sans a few errant shots, allowing him to finish with the lowest score out of the trio. He was even better on Monday, when he shot a 76 to finish third out of 110 golfers at Oglebay Park in Wheeling.
“It could have been better,” Malcolm said. “I finished well, but there were a couple shots I could have hit a lot better. ... (I want to improve) putting, ball striking. Other than that I hit the ball fine, my mistakes are big and I want to limit those.”
The shot of the day may have been by Matlick, who buried a long putt on the seventh hole just above the bunker to save par on his way to a 2-over finish.
Whitacre struck the ball well on his drives and approaches, but struggled at times to finish. On the fifth hole, for example, the senior had a chance for an eagle putt, but a couple of unlucky rolls doomed him to a four putt.
Though it wasn’t the round Whitacre was shooting for — an average round for him at Polish Pines would be in the high 30, low 40 range, he said — it showed his potential if he can sink his putts more consistently.
“I got there good, and then my putting fell apart, that’s just something I need to work on,” the senior said, who shot a 39 and 47 last week in his first two rounds to start the season. “Hitting the ball well is the main part of the game, and then the putting will come. That’s just practice and everything.
“Around the green, I just got to clean that up. If I can do that it’ll be good.”
Elsewhere on the course, Noah Broadwater scored 8-over 44 for Keyser as the team’s fourth-best performance. For Frankfort, Bryson Lane shot a 50, Keegan Bennett finished at 51 and Chase McCoy had a 55.
“Chase McCoy has improved steadily from the very beginning,” Falcon head coach Bill Cessna said. “Keegan Bennett is really hitting the ball well. He’s not scoring real well right now, but hopefully that will come around the green. ... He was shooting 65 last year and now he’s around 50.”
Both teams are headed to Berkeley Springs today to play 18 holes in the 14-team Berkeley Springs Invitational at Cacapon State Park. Keyser tees off first in the morning with Frankfort to follow.
“A lot of regional opponents, a few (Class) AAA opponents, so it would be good to have a nice showing down there,” Blowe said.
Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.