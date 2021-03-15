CUMBERLAND — Allegany College split a double-header with Westmoreland at home on Sunday, bouncing back from a 7-5 loss in the first game to win the second 15-5.
In game one, Noah Sweeney and Tommy Kegerreis began the first inning with a pair of solo shots off of Brendan Brady to take an early lead.
Brady settled down after giving up five runs in the opening frame, and the Trojans mounted a comeback, as Robert Fernandez and Zach Johnson left the yard in the fifth and seventh innings, respectively, to tie the game up 5-5 in the final inning.
But right-hander Tom Fogle gave up a two-run homer to Dom Koch to drop game one.
Allegany carried that late-game momentum into the second matchup.
The Trojans scored five runs in the first, three in the second and six in the third to go up 14-0.
Johnson roped a three-run bomb, Wyatt Lepley belted a two-run homer and J.T. Stevenson hit a solo shot in the Trojans' six-run third inning. Andrew Butts added a two-run home run during the second.
Westmoreland got five runs back in the fifth, but with a 10-run lead, Allegany won by run rule after five innings.
ACM has a road double-header at Garrett College on Tuesday at 1 p.m.
