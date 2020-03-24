Patriots release kicker Stephen Gostkowski
BOSTON (AP) — The Patriots said goodbye Monday to another longtime staple of their two-decade run of championships, releasing kicker and franchise leading scorer Stephen Gostkowski.
The three-time Super Bowl champion has spent his entire 14-year career in New England.
Will Wilson becomes CEO of U.S. Soccer
CHICAGO (AP) — Will Wilson, co-head of the NFL division of a sports marketing agency and the uncle of former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, was hired Monday as chief executive officer of the troubled U.S. Soccer Federation.
He starts work March 30 and will fill a job that had been open since the retirement on Sept. 16 of Dan Flynn, who took over from Hank Steinbrecher in June 2000.
The USSF faces a gender discrimination lawsuit by women on its national team, which led to USSF President Carlos Cordeiro’s resignation on March 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.