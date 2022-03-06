Fort Hill (17-6) vs. Catoctin (22-2) at Richard Montgomery, Rockville
GAME: Girls — Maryland Class 1A Semifinals
TIP-OFF: 5 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: N/A
LAST TIME OUT: Fort Hill def. Havre de Grace, 41-39; Catoctin def. Cambridge-South Dorchester, 61-21 — both in state quarterfinals on Saturday
IN THE RANKINGS: Fort Hill was unranked in the final regular-season Area Top 5 and seeded No. 5 in Class 1A; Catoctin is seeded No. 1 in all of Class 1A
FOR THE RECORD: After earning a hard-fought road win to get to its fourth state semifinals in school history, Fort Hill will face its toughest opponent yet. Catoctin has yet to lose to 1A competition, and its only losses are by 10 to 4A Urbana (22-1) and by three to 2A Middletown (14-7). ... The two squads do have two common opponents: Williamsport and Boonsboro. Both teams swept Boonsboro this year, but Fort Hill lost to Williamsport, 59-35, in its season-opener. Catoctin, meanwhile, went 2-0 against the Wildcats by 71-57 and 37-36 margins. Catoctin is the only team so far to beat Williamsport, who sits at 20-2 and No. 1 in Class 2A. ... Fort Hill was led by Brooklyne Noel on Saturday, as the forward scored a game-high 14 points and pulled down eight rebounds. Noel also played an integral role on defense as the chaser on the Sentinels’ 1-2-2 defense. Carly Bennett scored 11 points and dished out five assists. ... Catoctin is led offensively by a trio of double-digit scorers in Emma Wivell (13.1 points per game), Emily Williams (12.8) and Taylor Smith (11.0). On defense, the Cougars implement a 2-2-1 full-court press, just as Havre de Grace did, but play man-to-man defense.
Frankfort (15-7) vs. Petersburg (20-4) at Charleston, W.Va.
GAME: Girls — West Virginia Class AA Quarterfinals
TIP-OFF: 11:15 a.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Petersburg won 55-48 (2 OT) in the sectional title on Feb. 25 and 57-51 at home on Jan. 11; Frankfort won 44-37 at home on Feb. 8
LAST TIME OUT: Frankfort def. Trinity, 58-35; Petersburg def. Braxton County, 69-44 — both in co-region finals last Thursday
IN THE RANKINGS: Petersburg is No. 1 in the Area Top 5 and seeded No. 4 in the Class AA tournament; Frankfort is No. 3 in the Area Top 5 and seeded No. 5 in Class AA.
FOR THE RECORD: They say it’s hard to beat a team three times in one season, and Petersburg is looking to do just that. The fourth meeting between the two teams 50 miles apart will take place 230 miles from Cumberland at the Charleston Civic Center in Charleston, West Virginia, and it’s the most important with a state semifinal berth on the line. Last season, Petersburg advanced to the Class AA semifinals with a win over Charleston Catholic, but Frankfort fell in its first-round game to Williamstown. ... It will be the first meeting since their first, way back on Jan. 11, in which the Falcons will be close to full strength. In the second matchup, a 44-37 Frankfort win, the Falcons’ second-leading scorer Larae Grove was out. In the third game in the sectional championship, Halley Smith, like Grove, was struggling with an ankle injury and was visibly slowed. ... Frankfort will need Smith to be healthy — the senior averages an area-best 20.2 points a game. The Falcons received a career performance from Arin Lease in a win at Trinity in the co-region finals, as Lease delivered a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. ... Petersburg is led by Braylee Corbin and Kennedy Kaposy on offense, as the duo averaged 15.3 and 15 points per game during the regular season, respectively. Corbin is the area’s sixth-leading scorer and Kaposy is seventh. Mickala Taylor also averages double figures with 11.3 points a night.
Union (17-5) vs. Gilmer County (22-2) at Charleston, W.Va.
GAME: Girls — West Virginia Class A Quarterfinals
TIP-OFF: 5:30 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: N/A
LAST TIME OUT: Union def. Pendleton County, 54-41; Gilmer County def. Tolsia, 73-51 — both in co-region finals last Wednesday
IN THE RANKINGS: Union is seeded No. 8 in the Class A state tournament; Gilmer County is seeded No. 1 and was ranked No. 1 in the final regular-season Associated Press Class A girls poll.
FOR THE RECORD: Union, making its first state tournament appearance in school history, draws the consensus Class A title favorites in Gilmer County. Gilmer blasted the class’ No. 2 seed, Cameron, by 33 points in December. ... Union is led Bridgette Knapp, who tallies 10.1 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 steals a night. Hailee Whitacre averages 9.7 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.4 steals a game. Olivia Bomboy tied for first in assists in the area during the regular season with four a game. ... For Gilmer, forward Malaysia Morgan averages 16.2 points and 9.4 rebounds a game, but it’s more than a one-player team. Trinity Bancroft (14.5 points per game), Carrah Ferguson (10.0), Emma Taylor (9.7) and Allie Ellyson (7.7) can each go for double figures during any given game.
