TUESDAY, OCT. 19
College Soccer
WVU Potomac State at Montgomery College, 4:00
College Volleyball
Cecil at Allegany, 6:00
Glenville State at Frostburg, 7:00
WVU Potomac State at Hartford, 7:00
High School Cross Country
Fort Hill, Southern at Mountain Ridge, 3:30
High School Girls Soccer
Bishop Walsh at Mercersburg, Pa., 4:30
Hampshire at Washington, sectional seminfinal, 6:00
Northern at Fort Hill, 6:00
High School Soccer
Allegany at Bishop Walsh, 4:00
Cavlary Christian, Mason-Dixon Christian Conference first-round playoffs, New Life at Calvary Christian, 4:30
Fort Hill at Northern, 6:00
Hampshire at Jefferson, sectional semifinal, 6:00
Mountain Ridge at Southern, 1:30/3:00
High School Volleyball
Allegany at Southern, 6:00
East Hardy, Paw Paw at Union, 6:00
Elkins at Petersburg, 6:00/7:15
Frankfort at Moorefield, 6:00/7:15
Hampshire, Washington at Jefferson, 6:00
Mason-Dixon Christian Conference volleyball playoffs, first round, Broadfording at Calvary Christian, 5:00
