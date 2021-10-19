TUESDAY, OCT. 19

College Soccer

WVU Potomac State at Montgomery College, 4:00

College Volleyball

Cecil at Allegany, 6:00

Glenville State at Frostburg, 7:00

WVU Potomac State at Hartford, 7:00

High School Cross Country

Fort Hill, Southern at Mountain Ridge, 3:30

High School Girls Soccer

Bishop Walsh at Mercersburg, Pa., 4:30

Hampshire at Washington, sectional seminfinal, 6:00

Northern at Fort Hill, 6:00

High School Soccer

Allegany at Bishop Walsh, 4:00

Cavlary Christian, Mason-Dixon Christian Conference first-round playoffs, New Life at Calvary Christian, 4:30

Fort Hill at Northern, 6:00

Hampshire at Jefferson, sectional semifinal, 6:00

Mountain Ridge at Southern, 1:30/3:00

High School Volleyball

Allegany at Southern, 6:00

East Hardy, Paw Paw at Union, 6:00

Elkins at Petersburg, 6:00/7:15

Frankfort at Moorefield, 6:00/7:15

Hampshire, Washington at Jefferson, 6:00

Mason-Dixon Christian Conference volleyball playoffs, first round, Broadfording at Calvary Christian, 5:00

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video