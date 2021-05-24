Schedule, times subject to change
TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Baseball
Allegany at Fort Hill (varsity only) at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 6:00
Frankfort at Musselman, 4:00, 7:00
Hampshire at Spring Mills, 4:00, 7:00
Petersburg at East Hardy, 6:30
High School Softball
Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 5:00, 6:15
Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 4:30
Hampshire at Spring Mills, 6:00
Keyser at Frankfort, 4:00 or 5:30
Petersburg at South Harrison, canceled
Southern at Northern, 4:30
High School Tennis
Allegany at Fort Hill, 4:00
Girls: Mountain Ridge at Southern, 3:00
Frankfort at Regional Championships at Wheeling, 9:00
Hampshire at Regional Championships at Jefferson, 4:00
Moorefield at Regional Championships at Lincoln/Bridgeport, TBA
High School Track
Allegany, East Hardy, Hampshire, Moorefield, Southern, Union at Keyser, 4:00
