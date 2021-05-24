Schedule, times subject to change

TUESDAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Baseball

Allegany at Fort Hill (varsity only) at Hot Stove Complex, 4:30

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 6:00

Frankfort at Musselman, 4:00, 7:00

Hampshire at Spring Mills, 4:00, 7:00

Petersburg at East Hardy, 6:30

High School Softball

Berkeley Springs at Moorefield, 5:00, 6:15

Fort Hill at Mountain Ridge, 4:30

Hampshire at Spring Mills, 6:00

Keyser at Frankfort, 4:00 or 5:30

Petersburg at South Harrison, canceled

Southern at Northern, 4:30

High School Tennis

Allegany at Fort Hill, 4:00

Girls: Mountain Ridge at Southern, 3:00

Frankfort at Regional Championships at Wheeling, 9:00 

Hampshire at Regional Championships at Jefferson, 4:00

Moorefield at Regional Championships at Lincoln/Bridgeport, TBA

High School Track

Allegany, East Hardy, Hampshire, Moorefield, Southern, Union at Keyser, 4:00

