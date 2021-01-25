SATURDAY'S RESULTS
College Men's Basketball
Frostburg State 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 70
College Women's Basketball
Notre Dame (Ohio) 67, Frostburg State 61
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
No Games Scheduled
MONDAY'S RESULTS
High School Girls Basketball
Rockwood, Pa. at Calvary Christian, ppd.
TODAY'S SCHEDULE
High School Boys Basketball
Grace at Calvary Christian (varsity only), 7:00
High School Girls Basketball
Grace at Calvary Christian, 5:30
To report a score or make a schedule addition or correction, please call 301-784-2529 or contact jlandes@times-news.com, kbennett@times-news.com or arychwalski@times-news.com.
