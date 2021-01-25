SATURDAY'S RESULTS

College Men's Basketball

Frostburg State 71, Notre Dame (Ohio) 70

College Women's Basketball

Notre Dame (Ohio) 67, Frostburg State 61

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

No Games Scheduled

MONDAY'S RESULTS

High School Girls Basketball

Rockwood, Pa. at Calvary Christian, ppd.

TODAY'S SCHEDULE

High School Boys Basketball

Grace at Calvary Christian (varsity only), 7:00

High School Girls Basketball

Grace at Calvary Christian, 5:30

To report a score or make a schedule addition or correction, please call 301-784-2529 or contact jlandes@times-news.com, kbennett@times-news.com or arychwalski@times-news.com.

