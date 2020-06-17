WVU football player tests positive
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A football player at West Virginia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the school said Monday on the first day of voluntary workouts.
The school’s athletic department said in a statement that contact tracing identified other football players who could have been exposed to the athlete. Both the player who tested positive and the others he may have been in contact with will isolate themselves for 14 days, the statement said.
Voluntary workouts will continue for players who have tested negative for the virus, the statement said.
When West Virginia begins its fall semester on Aug. 19, students must wear masks on campus, including in class. Students, faculty and staff must be tested for the virus before they return to campus and complete a coronavirus education course.
Ohio gov. questions Hall of Fame weekend
CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Tuesday it’s “highly unlikely” that crowds of 20,000 or so would be allowed for the Pro Football Hall of Fame game and induction ceremony in August.
“If the question was could that event occur today, the answer would be no. It would be extremely dangerous,” DeWine said.
The hall is still evaluating its options and said no decisions have been made about the Aug. 6 game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium between Dallas and Pittsburgh, nor for the enshrinements two nights later.
“From the moment the Pro Football Hall of Fame closed its door in mid-March along with other businesses adhering to state guidelines for combating the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rich Desrosiers, vice president of communications and public relations at hall, “it has always been the hall’s position that its summer slate of events would be held only in a manner safe for all participants, spectators, our Hall of Famers, staff, and the thousands of volunteers who make Enshrinement Week Powered by Johnson Controls possible.
“The governor did not speak specifically to holding the game or related events with reduced crowds or at venues set up to maximize safe physical distancing — contingencies the Hall has been working on since mid-March.”
The hall reopened to a limited number of fans last week.
“We’re still 51 days from the scheduled Hall of Fame game ...” Desrosiers added. “Our state has moved strongly in a positive direction related to COVID-19 over the past 51 days, having flattened the curve for infection rates while increasing the availability of testing, so we all should be encouraged by that progress.
“The hall and the Canton Regional Chamber of Commerce have stayed in contact with the National Football League, the governor’s office and numerous health officials to make informed decisions regarding enshrinement week. ... We will continue to do so, always keeping the health and welfare of everyone involved in our events the top priority.”
2021 Pro Bowl at new Las Vegas stadium
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Pro Bowl is headed to Las Vegas.
The NFL announced Tuesday that the 2021 all-star game will be played at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Sunday, Jan. 31 — one week before the Super Bowl in Tampa.
Plans include what the league calls a week-long celebration of football, and will include NFL FLAG Championship games and a Pro Bowl skills showdown in which players compete in a variety of events. There will be community and charity initiatives as well.
“We look forward to partnering with the Raiders and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority to bring the excitement of Pro Bowl week to our Las Vegas fans and community for the first time,” said Peter O’Reilly, NFL executive vice president of club business and league events.
The game was played in Orlando the past four years.
The game has gone back to the traditional AFC versus NFC format and will have 88 players voted in by fans, players and coaches.
Mississippi-Baylor opener a day later
HOUSTON (AP) — The Texas Kickoff game between Mississippi and Baylor is moving back a day.
Game officials announced Monday it will be played on Sunday, Sept. 6 at Houston’s NRG Stadium instead of that Saturday.
It’s scheduled to be part of ESPN’s Labor Day weekend opening schedule.
Both teams are led by new coaches, the Rebels’ Lane Kiffin and the Bears’ Dave Aranda. It’s the fifth edition of the Texas Kickoff on the holiday weekend.
Kickoff time and network designation for the matchup haven’t been announced.
Trudeau: Canada ‘open’ to NHL hub city
OTTAWA (AP) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the Canadian government is “open” to the NHL operating a playoff “hub city” in Canada as long as it is allowed by local health authorities.
Trudeau said Tuesday the decision will need to be made by the NHL and the provincial and municipal governments where the league wishes to operate.
If the NHL returns to play amid the coronavirus pandemic this ummer, it would start with the playoffs and with 24 teams, preferably split between two hub cities. The league has narrowed down its potential sites to 10 cities, including Toronto, Edmonton and Vancouver in Canada.
