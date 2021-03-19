PETERSBURG, W.Va. — Carley Turner scored a game-high 15 points, leading five seniors that combined for 47 points on Senior Night as Petersburg remained unbeaten with a 58-24 win over Pendleton on Friday night.
Turner knocked down six shots from the floor, one coming from 3-point land, and was 2 for 4 at the free-throw line. Kayla Lantz and Kym Minnich finished in double figures with 11 and 10 points, respectively, while Jenna Burgess added nine and Tristen Miller rounded out the senior scoring by knocking down a pair of free throws in the first quarter for her only points of the night.
The Vikings' other 11 points came from Braylee Corbin, who scored six, and Mickala Taylor's five.
Petersburg raced out to a 19-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and cruised from there, leading 34-8 at halftime and 48-15 entering the fourth.
Kinzey Hartman led Pendleton with seven points and Hannah Koontz added six.
Petersburg (5-0) travels to Frankfort on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
