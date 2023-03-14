CUMBERLAND — A pair of Bishop Walsh soccer standouts signed to colleges this week: Seniors Cameron Hein to Wingate University and Matt Russo to WVU Potomac State College.
Hein and Russo are 2023 graduates of Bishop Walsh. The two Spartans have played soccer all four years of high school at Bishop Walsh with Cameron being a student since kindergarten.
“All the BW coaches wanted to thank the Cameron and Matt for their hard work and dedication in helping the BW soccer program become successful. Both Spartans are exemplary leaders on and off the field. We are excited for their future and wish them the best of luck,” Bishop Walsh stated in a press release.
