BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — The Mountain East Conference announced the male and female finalists for the league's annual Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award on Thursday.
Frostburg State women's soccer Abbey Dennis was nominated on the women's side and football kicker Dayne Koontz was nominated for the men.
Each institution in the MEC selected one female and one male as finalists for the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, which recognizes outstanding academic and athletic performance for the previous academic year.
Each finalist will receive a plaque. For the student-athlete to be nominated, they have to have: a 3.30 cumulative grade-point average; have participated in at least 50% of the team's contests in a MEC-sponsored sport; and have a minimum of one year in residence at the institution.
Both athletes were selected as College Sport Communicators Academic All-Americans, while receiving All-American honors in their respective sports as well. The Scholar-Athlete of the Year award winners are determined by a vote of the administrators in the Mountain East Conference and the league office.
Additionally, the MEC will also be announcing several of its annual awards over the coming weeks, including Male Sports Coach of the Year, Female Sports Coach of the Year, Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year and Play of the Year.
