CUMBERLAND — At the conclusion of the Allegany Girls' Soccer Tournament, spectators will be given 15 minutes to leave the stadium. Admission for the Southern at Fort Hill football game will begin approximately at 3:30 p.m.
Cash sales only for tickets. Gates at Greenway Avenue Stadium will be the same as last year with the exception of the press/handicap gate. This gate is now located off of Penhurst Street.
Those needing to park at the handicap gate must have exact change ready to enter. First come, first served due to limited spaces. When spaces are filled up the gate will be closed until halftime.
Youth in a feeder school's cheer uniform or football jersey will be given free admission. Adults will still need to pay. Children must be supervised during the football game. No children are allowed on the upper practice field during the game and they must stay off the grass banks.
Field access is only available to those individuals authorized to be present by school administration.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.