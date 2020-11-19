CUMBERLAND — Two more Allegany seniors in Grant Cain and Emma Cook will play sports in college.
Cain will attend Mount St. Mary’s University, a Division 1 program, for baseball as a pitcher. Cook will continue her soccer career at WVU Potomac State College.
During Cain’s sophomore campaign, the last time Maryland schools were able to play baseball due to COVID, he led Allegany in wins (4), innings pitched (39 2/3) and strikeouts (41). He compiled a 3.53 earned run average. He also batted .255 with 11 runs and eight RBIs.
Cook was named to the Times-News All-Area first team in 2019, helping guide Allegany to a 26-5-2 record over the course of her final three seasons.
Since moving to center back her sophomore year, Allegany has recorded 22 shutouts while only conceding 20 goals.
Even in this COVID-shortened senior campaign, Cook and the Campers recorded a pair of shutouts in 1-0 wins over Northern and Southern.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.