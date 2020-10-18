MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — In his first time suiting up as a member of the New York Jets, Ty Johnson made the most of the opportunity.
The former Fort Hill and University of Maryland star had just three rushing attempts against the Miami Dolphins, but he tallied 42 yards on the ground for a 14 yards per carry average in the 24-0 defeat.
Johnson’s longest run came during the third quarter, when he took a handoff from Joe Flacco to the left side and sprinted through the second level for a 34-yard burst before being pushed out of bounds by Bobby McCain.
On the preceding play, Johnson went eight yards on his first carry of the season. His third and final rush went for no yards, and he was also targeted on a Flacco incompletion during the fourth quarter.
Frank Gore was the Jets’ feature back at Miami with team-highs in carries and yards with 11 touches for 46 yards — only four more than Johnson gained.
Originally selected by the Detroit Lions in the sixth round with the 186th pick of the 2019 draft, Johnson was released on Oct. 1 to make room for safety Jayron Kearse — who had been reinstated after violating the league’s substance abuse policy.
The Jets claimed Johnson the next day, but he was one of the team’s eight inactives against the Arizona Cardinals.
Since then, starting running back Le’Veon Bell demanded a trade, and when there were no takers, New York released the troubled back, paving the way for Johnson to crack the lineup.
