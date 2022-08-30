Ty Johnson, a standout at Fort Hill and the University of Maryland, made the New York Jets 53-man roster on Tuesday.
The Jets waived 27 players to meet the roster limit, but Johnson wasn't one of them. The running back, who was drafted in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, is entering his fifth season in the league.
Johnson dealt with a hamstring injury during training camp, and that seemed to limit his production during the preseason when he rushed for 23 yards on 10 carries and made one catch for three yards.
Running backs Tevin Coleman and La'Mical Perine were among those waived Tuesday, leaving Johnson, Breece Hall, Michael Carter and Zonovan Knight as the four backs on the final roster.
In his first full season with the Jets in 2021, Johnson had 61 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Through the air, the 24-year-old Cumberland native caught 34 passes for a career-high 372 yards and two touchdowns.
Through four years in the NFL, Johnson has 765 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 178 carries (4.3 yards per carry) and has 580 receiving yards and three TDs on 74 receptions.
Before being drafted by the Lions in 2019, Johnson accumulated 4,196 all-purpose yards at Maryland (third in school history) and 2,635 rushing yards (fourth). His 9.1 yards a carry in 2016 is a Terrapins record.
At Fort Hill, the speedster was the first two-time Area Player of the Year, amassing 3,363 yards and 43 touchdowns on the ground in two varsity seasons.
