Ty Johnson remains with Detroit Lions

CUMBERLAND — Ty Johnson, the two-time Area Player of the Year while he was at Fort Hill High School and the University of Maryland’s fourth career rusher with 2,635 yards, remains a member of the Detroit Lions after the team finalized its 53-man roster on Saturday.
On Sunday, the Lions signed free-agent running back Adrian Peterson, 35, to a one-year deal after he was released by Washington on Friday.
Johnson, 23, was selected with the 186th pick of the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and finished his rookie season third on the team in rushing with 273 yards on 63 attempts (4.3 yards per carry) with 24 receptions for 109 yards and three kick returns for 58 yards.
In January, he became the first to receive the Dapper Dan’s Top Award for four consecutive years.
The Lions open the season on Sunday hosting NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears at 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.