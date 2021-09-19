EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Jets, and former Fort Hill, running back Ty Johnson rushed for 50 yards on 12 carries in a 25-6 loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon.
The Cumberland product’s best run came during the third quarter when he scampered for 17 yards to the right side down near midfield, but the drive ended with a missed field goal.
Johnson carried the ball six times for 36 yards during the second half.
New York moved the ball better than New England for much of the game, out gaining the Patriots, 336-260, with more first downs, 18-17. However, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson was a turnover machine tossing four interceptions.
Johnson split the ball-carrying duties with Michael Carter, a first-year running back from North Carolina, who had 11 carries for 59 yards.
Johnson, a former two-time Area Player of the Year and University of Maryland star, saw an uptick in carries from the four runs for 15 yards he saw last week, a 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers.
The third-year tailback rushed for 254 yards on 54 attempts (4.7 yards per carry) with a touchdown last season in 11 games as a member of the Jets.
Johnson rushed for 3,363 yards and 43 touchdowns as a Fort Hill Sentinel. At Maryland, he was one of only four Terrapins to ever account for 4,000 all-purpose career yards.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.