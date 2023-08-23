ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Former Fort Hill and Maryland standout Ty Johnson signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills on Monday.
The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.
Johnson spent the majority of the past three seasons with the New York Jets. Last season, he ran 30 times for 160 yards and a touchdown. He also caught 12 passes for 88 yards.
Johnson, a sixth-round pick in 2019, is a versatile player. He has 925 career rushing yards, 668 receiving yards and 248 return yards.
His best season thus far came in 2021 with the Jets where he produced 231 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 61 carries while adding a career-high 372 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 34 catches.
Buffalo opens the regular season at the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 11.
At Fort Hill, Johnson was the first two-time Area Player of the Year. He rushed for 3,363 yards and 43 touchdowns in his career.
Johnson led the Sentinels to back-to-back state titles in 2013 and 2014. He helped Fort Hill set a then-area record with 28 straight wins.
In four years at Maryland, he rushed for 2,635 yards on 348 attempts (7.6 yards per carry), good for fourth all-time on the Terrapins’ rushing yards leaderboard. He also had 318 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 29 catches to go along with four punt returns for 49 yards and 48 kick returns for 1,194 yards and a pair of scores.
He’s one of four players to have 4,000 all-purpose yards at Maryland, joining Stefon Diggs, Torrey Smith and all-time leading rusher LaMont Jordan.
