INGLEWOOD, Calif. — After not crossing the goal line once during the first 24 games of his pro career, New York Jets running back Ty Johnson split the pylons for the second time in three weeks on Sunday.
Squaring off against the Los Angeles Rams, the former Fort Hill running back capped off a 13-play, 74-yard opening drive with an 18-yard receiving score from quarterback Sam Darnold — Johnson’s first ever touchdown reception.
Johnson ended the night with six catches for 39 yards, and he rushed it three times for 16 yards to help the Jets to a 23-20 victory, their first of the season.
The coaching staff got Johnson involved early, as Darnold fed him with four passes out of the backfield during the first series for gains of eight, six and five before the TD grab — tallying 37 yards on that drive alone.
Despite finding success going to Johnson at the onset, Jets head coach Adam Gase didn’t get the ball in the former University of Maryland standout’s hands during any of the ensuing three series, as New York failed to register a first down.
After the hot start, Johnson only had one touch during the second half, a seven-yard fourth-quarter run up the middle.
Two weeks ago, Johnson went for a career high 104 yards on 22 carries, adding a rushing touchdown in a 31-28 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. His 100-yard night, his first as a professional, was the highest single-game rushing output by a Jets ball-carrier all season.
Frank Gore got the start in the backfield again for New York against the Rams despite a paltry statline of 150 rushes for 546 yards on the season entering Sunday, good for a 3.6 yards per attempt average.
Johnson eclipsed Gore’s season-high 17-yard rush with a 34-yard scamper in his first action as a Jet. New York picked up the Cumberland native after the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, released him.
Johnson was the first two-time Area Player of the Year at Fort Hill, where he rushed for 3,363 yards and 43 touchdowns.
At Maryland, Johnson was one of only four Terrapins to ever account for 4,000 all-purpose career yards.
