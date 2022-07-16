For the first time in years, football will be back at Bishop Walsh this Saturday, if only for a day.
Ty Johnson is holding a free football skills camp at Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium. Kids ages 8 to 13 will have the opportunity to learn from one of Cumberland’s greatest players, and one presently playing for the National Football League’s New York Jets.
Some professional athletes move away from their hometown and leave the past behind for one reason or another. Johnson, a star running back at Fort Hill and the University of Maryland, has decided to give back to his city.
It speaks to his character and his sense of community. His actions are meritorious.
Johnson’s decision to make the camp free, opening the door for families of all economic backgrounds to participate, is particularly commendable. Cumberland couldn’t ask for a better advocate.
With the return of football atop Haystack Mountain, I’d also like to pay homage to the Bishop Walsh football program, which came and went before I began covering sports in this region.
Having never witnessed the Spartans take the gridiron with my own eyes, I recruited the help of Jim Zamagias, who, if there’s ever a category for Bishop Walsh football on Jeopardy, will surely sweep it.
The BW football program was discontinued in 2013, but it sure went out with a bang.
The final team tied a school record with a 9-1 mark in 2012 under the direction of coaches Geno Taylor (7-1) and Mike Allen/Michael Fields (2-0). That culminating Spartans squad also scored a school record 500 points, easily surpassing the 317 scored by the 2008 team.
In the final Bishop Walsh game ever played, the Spartans drubbed Randolph-Macon, 51-20, behind senior quarterback Terrell McGraw, who completed 5 of 8 passes for 112 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 104 yards and another score.
Senior receivers Liam Rhodes (58 yards, two TDs) and Quincy Redmon (54 yards, one score) were McGraw’s top targets, junior Trenton Swan rushed for 100 yards and a TD, and Billy Conroy added 94 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
The 2012 team evened the Bishop Walsh-best 9-1 marks established by three other teams: the 1967 city champions coached by Paul “Bubbles” Thompson, the 1991 team coached by Gary Neus and the 2008 Spartans headed by Mike Page.
Bishop Walsh collected eight wins six times.
The Spartans first began playing football in 1966, but LaSalle played football as early as the 1910s.
Bishop Walsh had a longstanding rivalry with Beall. Like Allegany and Fort Hill, the Spartans and Mountaineers waged Turkey Day games on Thanksgiving until Maryland established a postseason in 1973.
LaSalle went 15-10-1 against Beall, with the first meeting taking place in 1916, a 26-0 Explorers win. Tommy Carolan, Tracey Riggins, John Esposito, John Nesbitt and Mike Arnone were some of the star players on that LaSalle side.
Bishop Walsh held a 20-17 advantage in the series that took place from 1966-2003.
The classic’s best matchup took place in 1978, in what is said to be one of the greatest contests ever played at Fort Hill Stadium.
Beall quarterback Dwayne Miller trimmed BW’s edge to 30-29 with a 23-yard scamper with 32 seconds to play, and the Mountaineers elected to go for two and the win.
“I looked over at coach Jerry Calhoun, and (Bryon) Arnone pointed to himself like he wanted the ball,” then Bishop Walsh head coach Glenn Cross said to me on Friday. “I told our guys, ‘I don’t care what happens, tackle Arnone.’”
Beall did give the ball to its workhorse Arnone — the Area Player of the Year — but the tailback was stopped short by the Spartans’ line.
“Every time I see him, I tease him that if anybody from that backfield carried the ball other than him, they win the game,” Cross said of Arnone.
That wasn’t the end of it. Beall recovered an onside kick and marched to the Bishop Walsh 28, but the final pass was broken up at the two-yard line to push Bishop Walsh to an 8-1 record.
The 1978 BW team also beat Allegany and Fort Hill to capture its second City championship in history. The ‘78 team’s coach, Cross, also quarterbacked the other city-title-winning team under coach Thompson in 1967.
One season prior, Bishop Walsh won just one game, but six losses were by two points or less.
“Both City titles were great times for Bishop Walsh,” Cross said. “Norman Geatz prepared the team before we played Fort Hill (in 1978), and I wish I’d have recorded it.
“He went through all the times we were close to winning the City championship and came up short, and it really got the guys going.”
Allegany and coach Jim Refesco won the 1978 state championship, its first in school history. The Campers’ only loss that year in 12 games was to Cross’ Spartans, 16-7, during the first week of October.
LaSalle defeated Fort Hill just once, edging the Sentinels, 14-7, to open the 1965 season — the final of LaSalle’s existence. The Explorers did defeat Penn-Avenue twice in 1932 and 1933 before Fort Hill was established in 1936.
Fittingly, Bishop Walsh’s final city win came in 1991 against Fort Hill, a 30-26 triumph under coach Neus. Linebacker Robby DiGilarmo and quarterback Robby Boyle were the Spartans’ standouts.
The rivalry between Bishop Walsh and Fort Hill piqued in entertainment value during the mid-1970s, when coach Thompson had his Spartans enter through the tennis courts and run down the 52 steps at game-time to antagonize Big Red.
Bishop Walsh won 6 of 8 games against Fort Hill from 1978-1985.
Bishop Walsh had 15 head coaches during its 47 years of football, and the late Thompson was its winningest, going 63-23-2 during two stints as head coach from 1966-’70 and ‘73-’76.
“Bubbles Thompson was just a great man, and he taught so many life lessons,” Cross said.
Neus, who was the starting center on the ‘67 city championship team, was the second-winningest coach with a 30-30 record.
Marc Firlie, class of 1983, went on to play at Navy, where the defensive back finished fourth in Midshipmen history with 328 tackles. The 1982 Times-News Player of the Year was an honorable mention All-American his senior season.
Joe Ross, class of 1990 and the ‘89 Player of the Year, took his talents to Army, rushing the ball 158 times for 721 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and three TDs as a senior at the service academy in 1994.
Other than Firlie and Ross, Pat Harper in 1974 was the only other Bishop Walsh standout to be honored as Area football Player of the Year. Harper went on to play at Villanova.
The star of the 2000s was quarterback Chris Hendershot, who passed for 6,448 yards over his BW career from 2001-’04 (which, as far as I have researched, is the most in area history).
Hendershot’s 2,347 passing yards in 2004 was the highest total in Allegany County history until Mountain Ridge gunslinger Bryce Snyder surpassed the total, throwing for 2,367 yards this past season.
Hendershot has the area single-game passing yardage and completion record with 472 yards and 37 completions in a 46-42 victory over St. James in 2004.
For a time, Bishop Walsh, Allegany and Fort Hill all shared Fort Hill Stadium (now Greenway Avenue Stadium). On some weekends in the ‘60s and ‘70s, it was possible to watch three football games in the stadium.
Now, we’re down to two. I’ve only ever known two city football teams, but I would’ve liked to have befriended another.
It’s not possible now, but maybe the time will be right for three city teams once again. That’s a discussion for another day.
Until then, let’s be thankful Ty Johnson is bringing football back to Brother Stephen F. Paul Stadium, if only for a day.
