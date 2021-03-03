FROSTBURG — For a Mountain Ridge volleyball roster that features more sophomores (5) than juniors and seniors combined (3), the upcoming four-game season might feel like an extended preseason of sorts for some of them. Regardless, the Miners are excited about the opportunity after months of back-and-forth over whether or not they would be allowed to play.
“Students are very resilient … and the athletes even more so,” said head coach Valery Broadwater. “What we have been experiencing is definitely not the ‘normal’ that we are accustomed to, but there is no choice when faced with the pandemic.”
Broadwater has kept in constant contact with her team despite not being able to see each other every day in the hallways and what have you, making sure the students stay on top of things on the court as well as in the classroom.
“Our coaching staff has done a great job keeping in contact with our athletes virtually,” Broadwater said, “and making sure they have what they need to be successful academically.”
Broadwater noted that the virtual workouts and communication have been a useful tool to her young team.
The Miners got off to a strong start during the fall Western Maryland-only schedule, topping Fort Hill in the season-opener, 3-1, before sweeping Southern a few days later.
The Miners were led by double-doubles from three players in the opener, with Brooke EauClaire falling just shy of a triple-double with 20 kills, 20 digs and nine service points. Ella Snyder added 14 service points, 11 kills and six digs and Madison Werner tallied 34 assists and 14 digs with seven points.
The trio followed up with double-double performances against Southern, with Snyder tallying 22 points, Werner finishing as the top setter with 25 assists and falling just shy of a triple-double with 12 points and eight digs, and EauClaire recorded 15 kills, 10 digs and four points.
The Miners will play their first two games of the four-game schedule at home, hosting Fort Hill next Thursday before welcoming Allegany to Frostburg on March 16. They will then travel to Fort Hill on March 23 before wrapping up the season two days later at Allegany. All varsity games will start at 7 p.m. following the 6 p.m. junior varsity game.
“We are happy to get to play, whether it is four games or more,” said Broadwater. “We love the game of volleyball and can’t wait to be together with our teammates and coaching staff, playing the game that we love.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.