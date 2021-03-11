SCRANTON, Pa. — All five starters and one off the bench scored in double figures as nationally-ranked Garrett remained undefeated with a comfortable 100-61 road victory over Lackawanna Wednesday evening.
Malik Whitaker led the Lakers with a game-high 18 points, hitting eight baskets including two 3-pointers. D’Monte Brown and David Blanc, coming off the bench, each added 17 points. Cam Selders and Robert Desta scored 13 apiece and David Molloy had 10.
Desta led with eight rebounds and Selders had seven, all defensive.
Lackawanna’s Nashawn Johnson led the Falcons with 14 points and Sean Emfinger had 11.
Garrett, No. 11 in this week’s Division II poll, led at halftime 53-22 and returns to Allegany College of Maryland on Monday for a 6 p.m. start. The Lakers needed double overtime to get past the Trojans 107-100 on Feb. 24.
On the season, Whitaker is the top scorer, averaging 22.6 points a game to rank seventh nationally. Brown is second with 19, Selders is next at 15.3 followed by Desta with 14.3 and Davis Molloy with 13.1.
Whitaker and Brown are the top rebounders with 11 and eight per game to rank 10th and 11th nationally. Selders dishes out 8.6 assists a game.
Last Saturday, Garrett handed previously undefeated and nationally ranked Harcum College its first loss of the season as Desta scored a team-high 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers out of his seven baskets and he sank 6 of 7 from the line.
Molloy added 20 points, Whitaker 16, Brown 12 and Lamont Powell 13.
Harcum’s Yazid Powell had a game-high 25 points to lead five Bears players in double figures.
On Monday, the host Lakers outscored Scotland Prep 54-23 in the second half to win 89-50 at the Carc Arena. Whitaker, a sophomore, led three Lakers in double figures pouring in 31 points while grabbing 16 rebounds. Selders, another sophomore, added 18 points and 13 rebounds and Desta chipped in with 14 points.
Against Penn Highlands at home on Thursday, March 4, Garrett started on a 25-0 run in the first half and never looked back as they won their fifth straight, winning 95-40.
Whitaker led all scorers with 26 points. Brown and Powell scored 13 points apiece, Selders chipped in with 12 and Malloy and Desta added 11.
CJ Scott had 10 points for the Black Bears.
The Lakers jumped on top of Westmoreland Community College early and never looked back as they cruised to a 107-51 home victory to close out February.
Whitaker had a double-double leading all scorers with 23 points and 12 rebounds with seven assists. Desta and Selders each had double-doubles as Desta had 18 points and 10 rebounds and Selders 17 points and 13 assists. Malloy scored 20 points and Brown 16, grabbing nine rebounds with five assists, four steals and three block shots.
In the Lakers’ 107-100 double overtime thriller at Allegany, veteran head coach Dennis Gibson recorded his 700th victory.
Garrett began the COVID-19 shortened season with a pair of home wins over Scotland Prep (117-63 on Feb. 16) and Beckley Prep (92-75 on Feb. 19).
Against Scotland Prep, Brown and Whitaker scored 33 points and 27 points, respectively. Selders chipped in with 19 and Malloy 13.
Brown scored a game-high 29 and Whitaker poured in 23 to defeat Beckely Prep. Selders chipped in with 13 points and Blanc scored 11.
Early in the first half, the Lakers were down 23-19, but a driving layup by Brown cut Beckley’s lead to two and Blanc’s 3-pointer at the seven-minute mark gave the Lakers the lead at 24-23. Brown’s four-point play before the half gave the Lakers a 39-32 lead and they never looked back, outscoring Beckley 53-43 the rest of the way for the 17-point victory.
