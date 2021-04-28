ACCIDENT — Undefeated Northern pounded out 15 hits and two pitchers combined on a five-inning three-hitter to defeat visiting Keyser 21-1 Wednesday afternoon.
Mason Brenneman and Zach Hallenback combined for six strikeouts in limiting the Golden Tornado to only three singles by Sam Bradfield, Noah Broadwater and Konner Bennett.
Isaac Bittinger had a two-run home run in the Huskies’ 11-run first inning. Cam Friend had three hits and two RBIs, while Jake Rush, Brenneman, Chance Ritchey and Levi Kennell all finished with two hits. Landon Broadwater and Rush each had two RBIs. Brenneman and Ritchey each had an RBI double and single, and Kennell had an RBI double and an RBI single.
Brenneman got the win, striking out four with a walk and two hits allowed. Hallenback pitched the fifth striking out two with a walk, a hit and he suffered an unearned run.
Northern’s game with Hyndman, Pennsylvania, on Thursday was postponed due to rain and rescheduled for May 13 at 4:30 p.m. Keyser (0-3) entertained Berkeley Springs Thursday evening.
Southern 12, Meyersdale 1
MEYERSDALE, Pa. — Kobey Hawk had three of Southern’s 12 hits and William Moon fired a five-inning two-hitter as the Rams defeated the host Red Raiders for their first victory of the season.
The Rams (1-2) were paced by Hawk, who had three hits in four at-bats including a double and he had a game-high four RBIs. Isaac Upole, who tripled, had two hits and two RBIs and Moon had two hits and an RBI. Tanner Haskiell and Chris Mersing each drove in two runs.
Moon struck out seven with a walk going five innings. Haskiell came on in the sixth and pitched one inning of no-hit ball.
Brycen Sechler and Lance Aldinger had Meyersdale’s two hits.
Southern will play two games in Cumberland on Saturday. The first will be against Jefferson from Shenandoah Junction, West Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. and then at 4 p.m. the Rams will play Pendleton County.
Junior Varsity Northern 18 Bishop Walsh 0
CUMBERLAND — Ethan Sebold and Myles Uphold combined to no-hit Bishop Walsh at the Spartans’ field on Tuesday.
Sebold struck out 10 with a walk and one hit batter while Uphold struck out two in an inning’s worth of work.
Sebold also led the hitters with a double, single and two RBIs. Eddie Passman had two singles and an RBI and Alex Knauff doubled, singled and drove in three runs.
The Huskies (4-0) visit Fort Hill next Friday at 4:30 p.m.
