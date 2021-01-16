WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. — Frostburg State junior Agyei Edwards scored 18 points, but nationally-ranked West Liberty cruised to a 134-72 victory over the visiting Bobcats Saturday afternoon.
The Hilltoppers improved to 4-0 as seven players surpassed double figures with three scoring 20 or more points led by Pat Robinson III's 26 points on 10 field goals including four 3-pointers. Will Yoakum added 23 and Dalton Bolon had 20. Bryce Butler (16), Malik Mckinney (12), Zach Rasile (12) and Owen Hazelbaker (11) were the other four in double digits.
Desmond Rene added 11 points and Jamil Jones added 10 for the 1-2 Bobcats.
West Liberty dominated the first half with 79 points to Frostburg's 36. The Hilltoppers outscored the Bobcats 55-36 in the second half.
Robinson had 19 of his points before the break, Yoakum 16 and Bolton 11.
The Hilltoppers were strong from the outside, hitting 14 3-pointers to FSU three and they made 30 of 33 free throws, including all 22 in the first half. Frostburg State made 23 of 35.
FSU visits Alderson Broaddus on Wednesday evening beginning at 7:30 pm. For more information go to ww.frostburgsports.com.
