CHARLESTON, W.Va. — It isn’t often a school with 46 students gets a chance to don the Civic Center floor, or in the case of the Union girls, ever.
Or at least, not before Tuesday.
Though Union fell to Gilmer County, 69-27, in the Class A quarterfinals, the program went where no team in its school’s history had before. For that, it won’t soon be forgotten.
“A little overwhelming for us,” Union head coach Alex Stapleton said. “Small school, first time, big arena. I think that was a lot of the jitters. Hey, we learned from it. Hopefully, we’ll be back next year.”
No. 8-seeded Union’s (16-6) reward for beating Pendleton County in the co-region final was No. 1 Gilmer County (23-2). The nerves were apparent early on, and the Tigers found themselves in a 17-0 hole after one.
It took just 12 seconds in the second quarter for Sophie Carr, a freshman, to score Union’s first points in state-tournament school history with a drive to her left.
And in one other memorable moment, Union’s leading scorer, Bridgette Knapp, who has been struggling with a knee injury suffered seven games ago, checked in for three minutes in the third and fourth quarters for one final time, scoring three points.
Given the opportunity of a lifetime, the senior didn’t want to be left out.
“With this game, I was like, ‘We’re going to try it, we’re going to see how it goes,’” Knapp said. “Last year, there’s just nothing else I could give.”
Knapp, and the rest of her teammates, understand how special it is for a school as small as Union — there are only three smaller in all of West Virginia — to make it to Charleston.
“As a senior, to make it to states, we were just so overwhelmed with happiness and joy,” she said. “It was such an amazing feeling. This is our last year playing, the last time on the floor. ... It was surreal. It was like a dream honestly.”
“It was an amazing opportunity just to be here,” Union guard Victoria Seabolt, who tallied three points and six rebounds, said. “No one’s ever made it. For us to be able to make it, it feels really good.”
“It’s unreal,” said Bailey Evans, who scored four points and pulled down five rebounds. “That’s really the only way I can explain it.”
Olivia Bomboy and Alyson Streets equaled Evans with a team-high four points. Isabella Harvey joined Knapp and Seabolt with three apiece. Streets also pulled down a game-high 10 rebounds.
Gilmer County, which led 39-8 at halftime, was led by Carrah Ferguson’s 13 points, followed by Trinity Bancroft with 12 and Emma Taylor’s 10.
Gilmer finished with 32 more shot attempts than Union, attributable to its record-setting defensive performance. Gilmer ended with 35 steals, breaking the Class A single-game record of 34 set by St. Joseph against Tug Valley in 2014.
While Gilmer dominated Union on the scoreboard throughout, there was no doubt in its players’ minds that the Tigers belonged.
“I thought they came out ready to play,” Ferguson said. “They were an aggressive team.”
Union’s appearance also secured a clean sweep in state tournament berths for Grant and Mineral Counties. The Tigers joined Petersburg, Frankfort and Keyser in Charleston.
After the Vikings beat the Falcons on Tuesday afternoon, Petersburg head coach Jon Webster gave his thoughts on the achievements of their sister school.
“This was a fantastic week for Grant County schools,” he said. “For Union, whose never had a girls program make it, I think the boys have been here before, for them to come as well.
“I actually work at both schools, and I saw a lot of Union people in the crowd, and they were cheering for us. They already know, we’re coming back at 5:30 to cheer for Union.”
Union may not have had as many fans as Gilmer County in the stands Tuesday, but there were certainly fewer Tigers fans back in Mount Storm than in Charleston.
They won’t soon forget this team.
