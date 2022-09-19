KEYSER, W.Va. — Monday's field at Polish Pines was one of the area's best of the year, and for just the second time in 17 matches, Keyser didn't finish on top of a local match.
University edged the Golden Tornado by four strokes, 166-170, with Landon Spiker's 37 making up the difference.
Southern was third after shooting a 181, followed by Frankfort (190), Pendleton County (193) and Allegany (200). The Falcons' Bryson Moorehead was the low medalist with a 34.
"It wasn't our best," Keyser head coach Josh Blowe said. "We average about 165. If you look at just our home matches, it's about a 158. So, we're a little bit higher than where we want to be.
"Hopefully we can have a good practice, have a good match Wednesday at Fore Sisters and be ready to go Monday for regionals."
Keyser entered the day having lost just one local match all season, falling to Moorefield at Polish Pines in August. The Golden Tornado got revenge last Tuesday by besting the Yellow Jackets by 13 strokes for the Potomac Valley Conference title.
So far this season, Keyser has finished ahead of 70 of its 72 opponents in local matches. Overall, it's bested 120 of 143 squads.
University invaded Polish Pines to become the second team to beat Keyser in an area match. In addition to Spiker's round, Daniel Grabo shot a 42, Zach Harman a 43 and Owen Estel a 44.
Keyser was led by Owen Sweitzer's 41, followed by Noah Broadwater (42), Drew Matlick (43) and Trey Kitzmiller (44).
While Blowe never likes to lose, the late-season defeat could provide Keyser some much-needed experience come regional play.
"It was awesome to have quality teams here," he said. "I thought it was great, especially when you can have teams from out of the area that you haven't really seen up close and personal. University is really good. We definitely wanted to challenge ourselves bringing them in."
Southern No. 1 Hank Lewis paced the Rams with a 38. Levin Campbell and Brent Canfield ended at 47, and Brady Canfield and Kyle Schofield both shot 49s.
It wasn't Southern's best day, but the Rams still managed to best Western Maryland Athletic Conference foe Allegany by 19 strokes.
"We could've done a little bit better, but we still beat the WestMAC team that we were against," Southern head coach Bryce Friend said. "That helps us out in the long run."
Lewis, who made a trip to the state tournament in College Park as a freshman last season, appears to be peaking at the right time once again.
"As a sophomore averaging in the high '30s, he could have a bright future," Friend said. "I'm glad to see that he takes it so serious."
Like Blowe, Friend hopes Southern can take something from the experience of playing in a difficult field as the regular season draws to a close.
"It could give us confidence going into regionals, realizing that there's some competition out there, and we might need to step up the game a little bit here and there," he said. "Still proud of the guys."
Frankfort finished nine strokes back of Southern, as the Falcons rode the sensational performance of Moorehead.
The freshman tied a career-low 34 set back in August at Polish Pines, and he ended the round Monday with a chip that made it onto the green at No. 9 and wound up in the hole for birdie.
Keegan Bennett had the Falcons' second-best day with a 48, Ashton Moorehead tallied a 53 and Landon Catlett garnered a 55.
Pendleton County's Cameron Beachler notched a 41, Haiden Waggy and Brayden Beachler ended at 50 and Mason DiFalco finished with a 52.
Allegany's score was made up by Sean Brady (42), Griffin Madden (46), Daniel Reed (51) and Nick Wilt (61).
Allegany, Fort Hill, Frankfort and Keyser are at Fore Sisters on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
"We definitely have to get out on the range, work on a few things," Blowe said. "Regionals are going to be tough at Fairmont. I'm sure the course is going to be tough. I'm sure North Marion and Fairmont Senior are going to present big challenges for us."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.