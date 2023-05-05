FROSTBURG — University hit ‘em where they ain’t Friday — sometimes a seeing-eye single, or, in the case of Noah Braham, halfway up the hill behind center field.
A day after a dramatic 7-5 upset of No. 1 Allegany, Mountain Ridge couldn’t catch a break. University put the bat on the ball to the tune of 14 base hits, mostly on the ground or the shallow outfield, but the exceptions were big ones.
Braham got University started with a solo homer, and he put any notion of a comeback to rest with a mammoth grand slam in the seventh, as No. 4 Mountain Ridge stumbled 17-5.
“They hit the baseball,” Mountain Ridge head coach Todd Snyder. “We’ve been hanging in games, and this team today, they really made us pay. When they had guys in scoring position, they took advantage of it.”
Mountain Ridge (8-8) picked up University (18-9) late this week to fill out its schedule, putting the Miners at the required 14 non-tournament games with one to play against Fort Hill on Monday.
The Miners knew they were in for a challenge, as University came to Frostburg as winners in 11 of its last 12 contests.
The game was closely contested until the fifth inning — which University entered ahead 3-0 — before the visitors from Morgantown, West Virginia, scored five, three and six runs over the final three frames to pull away.
Braham, who finished 5 for 5 with five RBIs and five runs scored, is the son of All-American West Virginia left tackle Rich Braham. The elder Braham went on to play for the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 6-foot-2 Noah Braham is set to follow in his father’s footsteps, as he’s signed to play tight end at WVU next year.
Wenkai Campbell also left the yard in the seventh, going back-to-back with Braham — part of his 3-for-5, four RBI outing.
Mountain Ridge managed 11 base hits but was held scoreless over the first five innings. The Miners plated two runs in the sixth and three in the seventh.
Leuma Pua’auli went 3 for 4 with an RBI, Tyson Shumaker was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in a pair, and Carson Bradley doubled.
Despite the lopsided loss one day after beating county rival and consensus No. 1 Allegany, Snyder doesn’t feel like Friday’s result was a letdown.
“We just didn’t come out and hit,” he said. “We’ve been doing that all year long. We’ve been waiting around to hit. We don’t hit until later in the game. That’s what we talked to the kids after the game. We have to start earlier.”
Parker Ferraro got the start for the Miners and was solid over the first four innings, holding University to three runs on four hits entering the fifth. He was chased after the first four batters of the fifth got on, all of which eventually scored.
University right-hander Gabe Jansen was credited with the win after tossing four shutout innings. He allowed five hits, struck out four and walked two.
Behind him, University played error-free baseball, turning double plays in the third and fifth innings.
“He threw strikes, he was in the zone the whole day,” Snyder said. “We’ve definitely seen better pitching. Their defense was good and they cut a lot of stuff off in the outfield.”
Mountain Ridge was mostly solid defensively, committing two errors. The Miners turned a 4-6 double play in the second after University was called for obstruction.
Left fielder Tyson Shumaker made a diving catch to end the third frame — his third of three putouts in the inning.
Mountain Ridge hosts Fort Hill on Monday at 4:30 p.m. in its final game before the Class 1A West Region I playoffs.
The Miners won the teams’ first meeting 7-2 back on March 21.
“We have to come out ready to play,” Snyder said. “WestMAC game. Anything can happen, playing one of our rivals in the area.”
