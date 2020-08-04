CUMBERLAND — Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association announced on Monday afternoon its decision to postpone fall and winter sports during the first semester.
The announcement ensures that Maryland public high school athletics will not be played during the first 18 academic weeks. The fall sports season was set to begin with tryouts Aug. 12.
“The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) in consultation with the Maryland State Superintendent of Schools, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), and the Public School Superintendent Association of Maryland (PSSAM) has decided to postpone the 2020 high school fall and winter competition season during the first semester,” a press release from MPSSAA read. “This decision comes in light of the recent announcements of local school systems to begin education virtually and provides each school system with options for the gradual increase of student engagement for the physical and social-emotional health of students.”
Athletic directors from Allegany and Garrett counties weighed in with the Times-News on the MPSSAA’s decision.
“I’m sure like everyone else, it’s disappointing and frustrating, but I’m not surprised,” said Northern Athletic Director Phil Carr. “As the summer went on, we felt like it would happen this way. A lot of people have put a lot of work into putting together a plan that’s best for the kids, so I respect their judgment.
“Back in March, most didn’t think we’d still be dealing with this now. We were looking forward to getting back on the field after a lot of kids missed out on their spring seasons.”
Garrett County decided last week that its public schools would go mostly virtual to start the school year, with extracurricular activities being canceled during the first term.
“I never saw this coming,” said Allegany’s Tedd Eirich, “it’s a real kick to the gut. I’m shocked — what we’ve been doing with the workouts, we’ve been really successful. Allegany High has had no cases. I really feel for the coaches and the kids, what they’re gonna miss out on.”
“I was not surprised by it because all the counties went all virtual, and we followed suit. Without kids going to school, close contact sports wouldn’t make sense,” Fort Hill’s Amber Waltz said, referring to the decision announced Tuesday afternoon by Allegany County Public Schools to begin the 2020-21 school year 100% virtually.
MPSSAA didn’t announce a plan for sports to be played during the second semester, but said that there will be an announcement “in the coming weeks prior to the start of the 2020-2021 academic year.”
“I feel for kids in athletics, both in high school and at the college level,” Carr said. “I have a son in college playing baseball, and he couldn’t play his freshman year, and it’s interrupting his workouts for this year. So it’s just not a good time to be a student-athlete.”
Maryland became the seventh state to announce a postponement of at least some fall high school athletics, joining Virginia, California, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico and Washington, along with the District of Columbia. Some states are allowing golf and cross county to be played in the fall, while postponing other close-contact sports.
“What we’ve been hearing now is they’re (thinking of) starting in February, shortening the season and fitting it all in the second half of the year,” said Eirich. “I can’t even picture how that is gonna be. And we can’t overlap seasons — we don’t have enough kids in Garrett County and here (in Allegany County) to pick and choose sports.”
“I haven’t heard anything official,” added Waltz, “(maybe) playing all three seasons in five-week seasons after Feb. 1 — depending on where we are with this pandemic, of course.”
One option Maryland’s model may mirror is Virginia’s plan that was approved July 27.
Virginia suspended all sports in the fall and pushed the winter sports start date to Dec. 14, with the season running to Feb. 20. The first play date is Dec. 28. Fall sports would then follow, running Feb. 15 to May 1 with a first game date of March 1. Spring sports would close out the year from April 12 to June 26, with a first contest date of April 26. The plan trims the seasons to roughly 60% of their original length.
In D.C., the District of Columbia State Athletic Association announced July 16 the postponement of interscholastic activities until January 2021. Winter sports practice would begin Dec. 14 with games starting Jan. 4, and fall sports would begin practicing on Feb. 1 with games beginning Feb. 22.
“We just have to stay positive and hope we get something during the second semester,” said Carr. “It’s doable, though it could cause some issues where we live in Garrett County (because of the weather).”
Since the MPSSAA suspended — and eventually canceled — the winter and spring sports seasons, the safety of players, coaches and officials has been at the forefront of the decision making.
“The health and safety of student participants, coaches and officials is a primary concern for the return of interscholastic athletics and activities,” said the MPSSAA press release. “The MPSSAA, the PSSAM and the Maryland State Department of Education collectively share a commitment for the return of these highly beneficial educational programs when it is deemed safe for all school communities.”
“It’s all about safety,” said Eirich.
“Ultimately, safety and the well-being of student-athletes is the most important thing,” added Waltz. “So if they think this is the safest option, then we agree with the decision.”
MPSSAA’s decision could cause a ripple effect of sorts on schools such as Keyser, Frankfort, Hampshire, Petersburg and Moorefield, many of whom play against Allegany and Garrett County public schools in various sports.
West Virginia is still moving ahead with plans for a fall sports season, with practices set to begin Aug. 17. Under the current plan, golf — the fall sport which is most easily able to practice social distancing — can start playing competitive matches on Aug. 24. Soccer, volleyball, cross country and cheerleading can begin competitive play on Sept. 2. Football has the last current start date, with games being able to start as early as Sept. 3.
Family, friends and fans will be able to attend under the current plan, though safety guidelines such as social distancing and wearing masks when social distancing isn’t possible will be in place.
“I tell people, it’s up to the public to decide whether or not we are going to have athletics come this fall,” West Virginia Secondary Schools Activities Commission Executive Director Bernie Dolan said on Friday. “Because you’re the one who will wear the masks.
“It sounds like it’s an easy thing to do for everybody to get on board,” Dolan continued. “So, if you are the one who’s not socially distancing, not wearing a mask, you very well could be the one — you are setting an example for somebody not to follow and then that hurts all of our chances of participating.”
Pennsylvania is also planning to play sports in the fall, albeit with no fans due to Gov. Tom Wolf’s mandate that no more than 250 people can gather at an outdoor activity.
Both states’ plans are, of course, fluid and subject to change at a moment’s notice.
While not outright canceling the fall and winter sports seasons, Maryland’s decision does at least give high school athletes a glimmer of hope that everything will be done to ensure they get to have a fall and winter sports season during the upcoming school year.
“It’s not canceled just yet,” Carr said. “I’m glad they haven’t given up on us yet. It’s given us, the kids and the community a little hope, which is what we need right now to get through this.”
