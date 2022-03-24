CUMBERLAND — In a pitcher’s duel between two college-bound hurlers, Alexa Uphold and Allegany were just a hair better.
Fort Hill right-hander Ally Myers, committed to Frostburg State, kept the Campers’ bats at bay, allowing just two earned runs in a complete-game effort, but the Sentinels committed four errors and Allegany took advantage.
Uphold, signed to Davis & Elkins, got three runs of support in the third inning, and that was enough as the senior took a no-hitter into the seventh and shut out the Sentinels to win, 4-0, on Thursday afternoon.
“Fort Hill played solid and (Myers) pitched a great game,” Allegany head coach Dave Winner said. “I thought she got better as the game went on and she started changing speeds in the fifth, sixth and seventh. Kind of caught us off guard a little bit.
“Alexa pitched a complete game, didn’t give up any runs, and I think our defense played well.”
Two days after winning an extra-inning classic 4-2 at Keyser, in which sophomore standout Abi Britton struck out 17 and hit the winning homer in the eighth, Allegany showed no signs of a let-down.
Uphold proved the Campers have a true one-two punch, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out five and walking two in seven complete to pick up the victory.
Myers was nearly as good on the other side, allowing four runs (two earned) on six hits, striking out eight and walking four. The Sentinels’ ace gave up just two hits in four shutout innings to finish the game, but Fort Hill’s bats couldn’t get going.
Fort Hill didn’t register a base knock until there was one out in the seventh, as MaeLeigh Plummer broke up the no-no with a single and Lydia Linaburg doubled the hit tally with one of her own two batters later.
However, Uphold ended the game with a strikeout. Other than Plummer, who was stranded at third base, no other Sentinels advanced further than second.
“We made some errors, and Allegany capitalized on some of those errors,” Fort Hill head coach Jason McMahan said. “I thought Ally Myers pitched a heck of a game. ... Their pitcher pitched a little bit better. They had a couple more hits than us and obviously scored a few more runs.
“We will see Allegany again. We just need to clean up some of our defense.”
Allegany’s offense utilized a pair of lead-off extra-base hits by Britton in the second, a double, and Avery Miller in the third, a triple off the left-center fence, to get going.
Britton scored on a double by Skyler Porter, and Miller crossed on an error in center field on a ball off the bat of Uphold. Mackenzie Monahan walked with the bases loaded for the Campers’ third run, and Porter tallied an RBI groundout to put Allegany ahead 4-0 after three.
Neither team scored the rest of the way.
Fort Hill’s offense struggled in the scorebook, but the Sentinels weren’t blown away. Just five of their outs were via the strikeout, and three came in the second when Uphold struck out the side.
Fort Hill put the ball in play — nine of its outs came on ground balls and seven on flies — and that was a good sign for both teams.
For the Sentinels, it showed their potential if they can get more barrels on the ball, and for the Campers, it showed how solid their defense is when the pitcher doesn’t register double-digit Ks.
“There are positives to take from this game,” McMahan said. “Hats off to Allegany, they’re a quality program. But I am proud of my athletes and our coaching staff. We didn’t quit.”
“We have two good pitchers, but I’m kind of glad that they did make plays tonight,” Winner said of his defense. “It’s good to get in the game. Seventeen strikeouts by Abi (against Keyser), but we didn’t have anyone catching (the ball in the field).”
Allegany left 10 runners on base. Myers’ clutch pitching — she stranded runners in scoring position in the first, second, third, fourth, fifth and seventh innings — and Olivia Looker’s defense — the third-baseman turned double plays to end the third and fourth frames — gave Fort Hill a chance.
Yet, Uphold was too good in the other circle, and Fort Hill fell to 1-1. The Sentinels host Southern (0-1) on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Allegany improved to 2-0, completing a perfect week against two of the tougher opponents on its slate. The Campers are off until Wednesday when they host Berkeley Springs at 4:30 p.m.
“We’re a good team, but some people might think we’re a little better than we are,” Winner said. “With our extra hitter, eight of our 10 players are sophomores or freshmen.
“We’re coming right out of the gates with two of the top five teams in the area. To win 4-2 and 4-0 is awesome. Our hitting will get better as the season goes on. We didn’t see any pitching like Keyser or here until we played.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.