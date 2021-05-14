OAKLAND — Southern scored twice in the bottom of the first inning, but Alexa Uphold struck out 19 and scattered five hits while driving in a pair of runs to lead Northern over Southern, 3-2, in nine innings on Wednesday.
The Rams got off to a great start on Senior Night, with Kenzy Winegardner leading off with a single and later scoring on an infield error. Jordyn Warnick made it 2-0 later in the frame when she scored from third on a wild pitch.
The Huskies’ bats were largely stagnant until the fourth inning when Emily Durst reached on an infield single and Taylor Bittinger lined a double into left-center field. Both players scored to tie the game when Uphold drove in Durst on a ground out and Bittinger crossed home plate on a ground out by Leah Brenneman.
With the score still tied at 2-2 after seven innings, the teams went to extras.
There was nothing doing for Northern in the top half of the eighth. The Rams loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the frame, but Uphold pitched out of the jam without allowing a run to send it to the ninth.
After Durst reached base in the ninth, Uphold roped a double into left-center field to help her own cause, score Durst and give the Huskies a 3-2 lead before closing the door on Southern in the bottom half of the frame for the win.
Fort Hill 11 Northern 6
ACCIDENT — Ally Myers struck out nine and she had a home run to lead undefeated Fort Hill over host Northern on Thursday afternoon.
Myers went the distance to pick up the win, allowing eight hits and five walks and six runs, four were earned.
At the plate, she was 3 for 3 with three RBIs and she scored two runs. Emily Mallow also had three hits in four a-bats with an RBI, and Jaidee Quinn, who was 2 for 3 with a double, scored twice and drove in two runs.
Fort Hill never trailed, but it wasn’t until its five-run sixth that it managed to put some distance between the Huskies.
After two defensive innings, the Sentinels scored three runs in the third and fourth innings. Northern scored one in the third and trailed 6-1 before pulling within three with a two-run fifth.
After the Sentinels scored five times, the Huskies battled back with three in the bottom of the inning to trail by five once again.
Alexa Uphold took the loss, giving up 12 hits and five earned runs out of the 11 scored. She struck out seven and only walked two.
She and Taylor Bittinger were the team’s leading hitters. Both with 2 for 3 and had an RBI. Emily Durst drove in two runs and scored once and Gacie Maust had an RBI.
Northern (6-4) visits Southern on Monday and Fort Hill (3-0) tangles with Allegany on Friday at LaVale Lions’ Field. Both games will start at 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Walsh 10 Mountain Ridge 0
CUMBERLAND — Chloe Greise allowed only two hits and she picked up her 100th strikeout of the season as Bishop Walsh shut out visiting Mountain Ridge Thursday afternoon.
The Spartans outhit the Miners 15-2 and gradually pulled away for the victory. They led 2-0 after two innings, 3-0 after three and took control with a four-run fourth to go up 7-0. They added a run in the fifth and their two in the sixth implemented the 10-run rule.
Greise struck out six and walked one.
Mountain Ridge’s Avery Tipton took the loss, giving up seven runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings. She struck out three and walked one. Carlie Clise and Macy Guinn had the Miners’ two hits.
Bishop Walsh’s Jennifer Witt hit a two-run home run in the second inning, her seventh of the season. Ariana Herrera went 3 for 4 to lead the Spartans. Bailee Greise, Courtney Adams, Brooke Adams and GiGi Jessie all had multiple hits.
Bishop Walsh (13-3) visits Hyndman, Pa., on Monday at 4:30 p.m. Saturday’s doubleheader at Southern has been postponed.
Mountain Ridge hosts Allegany on Monday at 4:30.
