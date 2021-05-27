FROSTBURG — Southern ace Isaac Upole retired 13 Mountain Ridge hitters via strikeout, and the Rams used a big fifth inning to come out on top 6-4 on Thursday.
The Miners led 3-1 entering the fifth. After Southern cut the deficit to one following a Bryce Snyder balk, Bryson Cowgill knocked a go-ahead three-run double for a 5-3 edge.
Sammy Myers tacked on an insurance run out of the bottom of the order on a run-scoring triple to center field to cap a five-run fifth.
Tanner Haskiell allowed just one run over the final two innings to pick up the save and improve the Rams to 6-8 — their third straight win.
The Miners fell to 2-4.
Upole was the winning pitcher, giving up three unearned runs in five innings on five hits. The tall left-hander complemented his gaudy strikeout numbers with zero walks, though he did hit two Miners.
Chris Mersing and Elisha Skipper notched two singles apiece for Southern. Cowgill went 2 for 3 at the plate with a single, a double and three ribbies. Upole tallied a double.
For Mountain Ridge, Jeff McKenzie hit a double and a single. Ashton Shimko and Brayden Speir each garnered two singles. Uma Pua’auli, Landon McAlpine and Lyle Baker accounted for the Miners’ other hits.
Mountain Ridge outhit Southern, 9-8, in defeat.
On the mound, Snyder picked up the loss in a complete-game performance. He allowed six runs in seven innings with eight strikeouts and three walks.
Southern faces Allegany on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. at the Hot Stove Complex.
Hampshire 8 Keyser 6
HAMPSHIRE, W.Va. — Hampshire scored early at home on Thursday and held off Keyser thanks to two untimely Golden Tornado defensive miscues.
Leading 3-2, a muffed grounder off the bat of the Trojans’ Collin Hott plated a pair and a third run scored on a bases-loaded walk in the three-run fifth. Hampshire tallied two more scores the following inning on another miscue.
Keyser plated four in the seventh to bring the go-ahead run to the plate down 8-6 with one out, but Isaiah Hott induced back-to-back K’s to win and push Hampshire’s record to 9-12.
The Golden Tornado fell to 8-9.
Wes Landis delivered a quality start for Hampshire, relinquishing two runs, none earned, in five innings on the bump. He allowed four hits, struck out nine and walked four to register as the winning arm.
Keyser’s Seth Healy was the losing pitcher, but he threw a solid four innings, where he allowed three runs.
Isaiah Hott went 3 for 4 to pace Hampshire from the lead-off spot, scoring a run and scoring once himself. Cohen Mowery, Grant Landis and Wes Landis tallied two hits apiece. One of Mowery’s hits was a triple.
Darrick Broadwater led the way for Keyser going 3 for 4, notching a double, three RBIs and a run. Healy hit a double and plated a pair of runners.
Hampshire is home against Musselman on Monday at 7 p.m.
Keyser opens its playoff slate at home against Grafton on Tuesday at noon.
Jefferson 8 Frankfort 5
SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W.Va. — Frankfort led late on the road against Jefferson, the No. 2 team in West Virginia’s Class AAA, but it couldn’t finish out the Cougars.
Down 4-0 entering the sixth frame, the Falcons plated five for the lead, capped by a Brady Whitacre two-run triple to center field. Jefferson responded, tallying four runs in the bottom half, and reliever Zac Rose pitched a perfect seventh for the save.
Whitacre was tabbed with the loss for Frankfort, allowing four earned runs in six innings of work. He struck out three and walked two. Jefferson starter Griffin Horowicz was hit with a no-decision after tossing five scoreless innings.
Cullen Horowicz hit a home run and a double to lead the Cougars offensively. Sammy Roberts went 3 for 3 at the plate with two doubles and two RBIs.
For Frankfort, Whitacre and David Jackson topped the squad with two hits each. Jackson tallied a double.
Ben Nestor and Tyler White also hit safely.
The Falcons (9-10) start their playoff run at home against Berkeley Springs on Tuesday at 5 p.m.
