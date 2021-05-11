OAKLAND — Isaac Upole threw four innings of hitless ball and Tanner Haskiell finished the job as Southern threw a combined no-hitter to rout Fort Hill, 10-0, at home in five innings.
Upole struck out 10 and walked one in four innings. Haskiell fanned a pair in his inning of work, which took only nine pitches.
The early no-hitter was made possible by the Southern bats. The Rams plated five runs in the first inning, three in the third and one each in the second and fourth frames to win via 10-run rule.
Chris Mersing was responsible for three scores, crossing two on Southern’s five-run first on a single right back up the hole. His other ribbie was on a sacrifice fly.
Sammy Myers and Upole both tallied a pair of base-knocks and an RBI. Myers’ hits were both doubles and Upole had a two-bagger. William Moon went 1 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs out of the lead-off spot.
Southern (3-4) is home against Mountain Ridge tomorrow at 4:30 p.m.
Fort Hill (0-1) takes on Allegany at the Hot Stove Complex on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
St. Maria Goretti 9, Allegany 8
HAGERSTOWN — A young Allegany squad gave St. Maria Goretti everything it could handle as the Campers’ open their season with a tight road loss on Monday afternoon.
The Campers (0-1) outhit the Gaels 9-7 and kept pace throughout but a run in the bottom of the seventh allowed St. Maria Goretti (14-2) to escape with the victory.
Allegany, paced by junior Darian Bauer’s 3 for 4 performance at the plate, finished with two singles and two RBIs. Bauer started every game two years ago as a freshman and, according to head coach Scott Bauer, he has “continued where he left off.”
Senior Wesley Athey, who also started every game two years ago, had an RBI double in the first inning that helped the Campers to an early 2-0 lead.
Sophomore Alex Kennell went 2 for 4 with a double and a single with an RBI and Eli Wallace was also 2 for 4 with two base hits and an RBI.
The Campers added a run in the top of the second to go up 3-0 before the Gaels scored four times in the bottom of the inning to lead for the first time at 4-3 and scored two more runs in the third inning to increase their lead to 6-3.
Allegany, however, responded with four fourth-inning runs to go back on top 7-6.
St. Maria Goretti plated two in the fifth before Allegany tied it with a run in the top of the seventh only to see the Gaels answer in the bottom of the inning for the win.
Allegany visits Keyser and St. Maria Goretti hosts Fort Hill today with both games starting at 4:30 p.m.
Calvary 7, Grace 6
HAGERSTOWN — Down by a run in the final inning, Noah Robinette delivered a clutch go-ahead double to lead Calvary over Grace, locking up the No. 1 seed in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference playoffs for the first time.
The Eagles (9-3, 6-0 conference) found themselves in a dogfight after their 5-0 lead turned into a 6-5 deficit, but Robinette was there to save the day with a two-RBI two-bagger in the top of the seventh.
Connor O’Brien secured the victory with a scoreless bottom half on the mound, snagging a line drive and doubling off the tying run at first for the final outs.
O’Brien threw 4 1/3 innings, gave up six hits and struck out two to pick up the win. Grace’s Josh Rodriguez was tabbed with the loss after allowing two runs on two hits in his one inning of work.
Robinette and O’Brien finished with two hits and two RBIs. Levi Carrington drove in two on a single. Eli Leith, Jonah Leith, Braden Rhodes and Josh Howsare all singled.
Grace’s Elisha Fisher got his squad back in it with a three-run homer during its four-run third inning. Lawson Aiken and Toby Hollar tallied two singles each. Hollar had an RBI.
The Eagles face Cumberland Valley at home in the MDCC playoffs on Thursday.
