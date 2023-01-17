MCHENRY — Gabriella Valentinetti became a rally killer and a rally starter with one clutch shot.
Visiting Chesapeake College seemingly had momentum entirely on its side Saturday afternoon after erasing a 27-point deficit to catch the Lakers at 66-all. Valentinetti, however, stopped the Skipjacks’ momentum with a 3-pointer from the right wing that started a game-ending 10-1 run in Garrett College’s 75-67 victory.
“My teammates have been telling me to stop being scared to shoot,” said Valentinetti, who finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and four assists. “I think today I just listened to them. I work on it (3-point shots) a lot in practice.”
“Gabby has a bunch of talent,” said Garrett head coach JT Lewis. “You can tell the skills are there. She just needs more playing experience to take it up to the next level.”
The Lakers (10-1) appeared headed for an easy win after building a 45-18 cushion. Josias Mickens (team-high seven assists) had 11 of her 13 points as Garrett built its 27-point lead, but Mickens was one of several players to get in early foul trouble for the short-handed Lakers.
“Josias, Josie (Canales, who had game highs with 15 points and 11 rebounds) and Hailey (Paige, nine rebounds) all got in foul trouble in the first quarter,” said Lewis, who suited up only eight players with three unavailable due to injury.
Chesapeake (8-6) took advantage of the foul trouble and turnovers to finish the first half on a 13-3 run that pulled the Skipjacks to within 48-31.
“I could feel momentum shifting,” said Lewis. “You could tell they weren’t going to give up. You could tell they still had a lot of fight in them.”
Deliayh Mohammed scored all eight of her points in the third quarter, helping the Skipjacks pull to within 60-50 heading to the final quarter. Chesapeake drew even with a 16-6 run capped by consecutive inside hoops from 6-foot-4 center Kendal Moxey (team-high 13 points) that finally drew the Skipjacks even at 66-66 with 2:54 remaining.
Valentinetti’s 3-pointer abruptly ended the surge. The Lakers then used a spread offense on their next possession to perfection, with Canales driving the open lane for a layup that gave Garrett a 71-66 lead.
Paige and Canales each drained a pair of free throws to seal the win.
Vanessa Cooper was the fourth Laker in double figures with 12 points, including a pair of critical 3-pointers during the third quarter to help keep the team in front.
Cooper and Lewis both said the Lakers’ team effort against the 6-4 Moxey — with forwards Aliyah Tucker and MyKah Johnson both out due to injuries — was critical.
“She was a little intimidating, but I had to be strong for my team,” said Cooper. “Being down there and helping out was big for me.”
“It was a group effort,” said Lewis of the defensive philosophy against Moxey. “We were double- and triple-teaming her and trying to recover out of it.”
The Lady Lakers play at Cecil College on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Garrett 68 So. Maryland 53
ANNANDALE, Va. — Hailey Paige scored 16 of her career-high 27 points in the second half last Wednesday as the short-handed Lakers rallied past the College of Southern Maryland.
Garrett, playing without star guard Josias Mickens, trailed 32-29 at the half. Paige (team-high nine rebounds) then scored the first eight points of the second half to put the Lakers ahead to stay.
Aliyah Tucker added 16 points and Josie Canales (five points) had team highs in assists (seven) and steals (four) while also pulling down eight rebounds.
