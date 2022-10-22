SHORT GAP, W.Va. — Parker VanMeter scored three touchdowns, leading No. 3 Frankfort to a convincing 50-13 victory over Elkins on Friday night at Frankfort Stadium.
“Everyone got to play, that’s always a good thing,” Frankfort head coach Kevin Whiteman said. “We just gotta go out now and have a good week of practice. We got a real tough game coming up, two teams with one loss fighting for the playoffs. It’s gonna be a tough game next Friday night.”
The Falcons (7-1, 3-0 Potomac Valley Conference) combined for 510 yards of offense. The Fighting Tigers (1-7, 1-6 Big Ten Conference) combined for 94 yards of offense.
“Outmatched in every phase of the game,” Elkins head coach Jimmy Hankins said. “They were better than us on offense and defense up front. Quicker than us off the ball. They’re a program that’s established and we’re trying to get there.”
Frankfort received the opening kickoff and Luke Robinette found a huge gap up the middle. He brought it back 95 yards for six points.
“Anytime you get that kinda momentum with a kickoff return like that it’s awesome,” Whiteman said. “It’s fun to see that and fun for the crowd to watch a kickoff return like that. Luke’s a heck of a player, heck of an athlete. He does a good job every game.”
After a quick drive from Elkins, the Falcons quickly added to their lead. Tyrique Powell ran 14 yards to the right and reached the 20. VanMeter walked into the end zone on the next play.
Cayden Ramirez blocked the extra point for the Tigers to keep the score at 13-0.
“It makes me feel good because it means our guys are trying,” Hankins said. “We’re already down two scores in the first quarter and we’re still giving effort. That’s a good thing to build on, but blocking extra points won’t win any games.”
After VanMeter scored from 20 out earlier in the quarter, Landen Kinser also scored from 20 yards out. It was set up by a 16-yard run by Rocky Fontenot.
Elkins couldn’t do much on offense early on. It finished the first quarter with 14 yards of total offense. It also failed to pick up a first down.
“I think we had two first downs in the first half,” Hankins said. “Can’t give them that many opportunities. We’re gonna have to try to maintain the ball a little longer.”
On the last play of the first quarter, Robinette found Cameron Layton for 45 yards. On the next play, VanMeter scored from two yards out.
The first four Tigers drives all ended in punts. Midway through the second quarter, Powell found a huge hole up the middle and went 65 yards to the house.
“When he gets out in the open like that, he has a lot of speed,” Whiteman said. “After he got about 10 yards, he was gone.”
Up 34-0, Frankfort began to bring in some backups midway through the quarter. Uriah Cutter entered at quarterback but did not attempt a pass in the first half. Corbin Stone and Alex Smith both received several carries at running back.
“We need reps this time of year. I can’t let them just play a quarter,” Whiteman said. “The game wasn’t that bad yet and I just wanted them to get some game time. We got some tough games coming in and I didn’t want them just standing on the sideline.”
A few runs by Stone and Smith set up a 43-yard field goal attempt that was wide left.
It took Elkins until the final play of the first half to earn a first down. They did so on a 16-yard completion from Todd Vandevender to Nick Bowers.
“It was a play we haven’t ran in a long time,” Hankins said. “It was kind of a makeshift type situation. I got a bad penalty on the play that was not a good call but it was good to get it done.”
The Falcons led 34-0 at halftime and outgained the Tigers 286-50 in the first half.
Robinette and several other starters returned in the third quarter. Robinette found John Anderson III for a 35-yard pass to set up first-and-goal. Kinser scored his second of the game from six yards out.
Frankfort lined up in the muddle huddle and failed on the ensuing conversion.
“We told them at halftime we were just gonna kick it,” Whiteman said. “That was the kids that made the call so that was unfortunate. I would never do that at that point in the game.”
On the ensuing kickoff, Bowers went 79 yards down the left sideline for Elkins first touchdown. The extra point was blocked by VanMeter.
“Didn’t want to get shut out,” Hankins said. “He runs hard and he’s only a sophomore so we got a lot to build on in the future.”
Late in the third quarter, VanMeter cut to his left and scored his third touchdown on a 33-yard run.
Fontenot intercepted a pass on the next Tigers drive and it set up a 20-yard field goal by Rhett Sensabaugh.
After Elkins found some rhythm in the fourth quarter, Bowers found the end zone from eight yards away.
“I was gonna leave our first string in until we had some success,” Hankins said. “Sadly, it wasn’t until their first string was long gone. But we did what we could do.”
For the Tigers, Bowers rushed 14 times for 43 yards and a touchdown. He also had the 79-yard kickoff return for a score.
For the Falcons, Robinette was 4 of 5 for 125 yards. VanMeter rushed seven times for 73 yards and three scores. Powell rushed three times for 87 yards and a touchdown. Fontenot had five rushes for 85 yards. Kinser ran four times for 39 yards and a touchdown.
“He’s a big, strong, tough fullback and linebacker,” Whiteman said of VanMeter. “To have continued success, we need him to have big games like that.”
Layton had two catches for 82 yards. Anderson also had two catches for 43 yards.
Both teams play on Friday at 7 p.m. Elkins travels to play Fairmont Senior and Frankfort hosts North Marion.
“It’s gonna be a classic battle,” Whiteman said. “We’re gonna have our work cut out for us. On offense, we’re gonna have to have long, sustained drives and burn the clock. If we can’t do that, we’re not gonna be in the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.