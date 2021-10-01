Following wins by the Allegany County high school football teams last week, Times-News sportswriter Kyle Bennett sat down with the coaches to get their take on their teams in a special episode of Views From The Press Box that was released today.
Views From The Press Box is a biweekly sports podcast by Times-News sportswriters Kyle Bennett and Alex Rychwalski and Sports Editor Jeff Landes. Episode 3 will come out as-scheduled next Friday.
Today’s episode features interviews with Fort Hill head coach Zack Alkire, Mountain Ridge head coach Ryan Patterson and Allegany head coach Bryan Hansel.
The episode can be listened to at times-news.com/podcasts/pressbox or on the Anchor app.
