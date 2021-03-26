MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — A game after suffering its first loss of the year, Petersburg found itself in another dogfight at Moorefield on Thursday.
This time the Vikings prevailed, bouncing back with a 58-52 win.
Petersburg got off to a hot start up 17-9, but the Yellow Jackets battled back to even the scoring at 27 by halftime. Leading 44-41 going into the fourth, the Vikings held on in the decider to improve to 6-1. Moorefield falls to 1-5.
Petersburg's lone defeat came against Frankfort on Tuesday, 55-53.
Kayla Lantz was the high-scorer for Petersburg with 15 points on five field goals, two from 3-point land, and a perfect 3 for 3 night from the charity stripe. Jenna Burgess wasn't far behind, making six buckets for 13 points.
The Vikings continued their balanced scoring output.
Mickala Taylor tallied nine points, Kym Minnich scored eight, Carley Turner notched six, Kennedy Kaposy garnered four and Tristen Miller ended with three.
Moorefield was paced by the underclass duo of freshman McKenna Crites and sophomore Kaleigh Hunt, who both ended with 16 points apiece. Lexi Gilhuys tallied eight points, and Remi Hinkle and Sterling Kump contributed four each.
The Yellow Jackets fared much better in the rematch of the two squads. Petersburg took the first meeting 76-23 on March 6.
It was a tightly officiated affair with a combined 41 fouls being called. Petersburg made 18 of 27 attempts from the foul line, while Moorefield converted 15 of 24.
The Yellow Jackets are at Trinity Christian tomorrow at 1 p.m.
The Vikings face Tucker Co. on the road on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
