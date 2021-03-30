KEYSER, W.Va. — Following a pair of electric comeback pins by Petersburg’s Aidan Lott at 220 and Keyser’s Cameron Green at 285 to start the match Tuesday, the energy in the building was unmistakable.
But the Golden Tornado’s relative inexperience and a trio of Viking walkovers etched the result in stone.
Petersburg went 5-3 in the eight classes contested to cruise over Keyser, 48-24, with the regionals on the horizon.
“We’re always good rivals with Keyser,” Vikings head coach Anthony Weatherholt said. “They’re a little younger than us, and we got some kids through tonight that could’ve went either way.”
The opening two weight classes of the action were every bit a toss-up.
In the 220-pound bout, Gabe Ryan was well on his way to giving the Golden Tornado an early edge carrying a 9-4 edge over Lott into the second round. Though Lott trimmed the margin to 12-8, Ryan was still in control entering the third.
But the Petersburg senior wouldn’t give up. He threw Ryan down almost instantly after the round started to pin him for the win.
The 285 class was nearly a mirror image of that match, with Green overcoming a 6-3 deficit to pin Blake Turner to take the heavyweight division.
Green, a freshman, showed Keyser head coach Colin Rotruck a glimpse at the bright future of the wrestling program.
“That’s his first varsity match and he came out and got that win. That was big for him,” Rotruck said. “I’ve got a young and inexperienced team, and we’re still growing.
“I saw some good things, there were some close matches. Petersburg’s a really good team. They’re an experienced team, so it was a good match before regionals and I was happy how my young guys wrestled.”
At 132, Thomas Ours secured his 100th victory as a member of the Vikings with a pin of Landen Mason.
In an otherwise lopsided match, a lighthearted moment occurred during a break in the action when Rotruck instructed Mason, “Stop touching your headgear, it’s fine.”
The junior immediately adjusted his equipment to laughs from the Keyser faithful.
Petersburg garnered victories via pins at 145, 152 and 160. Colton Vance needed 2:45 to beat Seth Sions, Jacob Landis stopped Jay Kisamore after 3:45 and Jacob Perez denied Logan Rotruck at the 3:47 mark.
Keyser tallied a pair of victories at 182 and 195 pounds. Isaiah McRee rallied past Ryan Riggleman thanks to a disqualification, and Benny Oates pinned Landon McGinnis.
Oates fought a tough match almost taking McGinnis out in the first round, though the grimacing Viking battled through the pain to survive the period. Smelling blood in the water, Oates finished him off 51 seconds into the second.
Despite only three Keyser wrestlers picking up victories, Rotruck was pleased with how competitive his boys were. They’ll need to keep that same energy as underdogs come regional time.
“There were a couple matches that we didn’t win, but we could have won. It was just one of those nights,” Rotruck said. “Only one guy in the lineup with varsity experience.
“We have a really tough region. The kids are going to have to wrestle, they’re going to have to pull some upsets. We’re going to wrestle our butts off and practice hard these next couple weeks, and we’ll see what happens.”
Petersburg wrestlers Eathan Vanmeter (106), Ethan Taylor (120) and Eli Nazelrodt (126), and Keyser’s E.J. Guy took their weights uncontested — a net of 12 points for the Vikings.
With Landis, Lott, Nazelrodt, Perez and Vanmeter all contributing six-point wins for Petersburg, the group of fourth-years looked primed for postseason action.
“I’ve got five seniors, and I’d like to think that I can get all five seniors into the state tournament,” Weatherholt said. “We haven’t really gotten to see anybody in our region this year prior to the regional.”
Weatherholt doesn’t doubt his kids in any way, but he is wary of his squad’s lack of regional matchups during the regular season. Because of COVID, the Vikings haven’t faced the schedule their coach would have liked.
Without first-hand knowledge, Petersburg’s best scouting tool in their quest for a state tournament berth is word of mouth.
“We were on lockdown for 10 days, and then nobody wants to go very far because of COVID,” Weatherholt said. “The season was so short, and at first, you could only wrestle every fourth day. You couldn’t wrestle back-to-back days or you couldn’t wrestle any tournaments. So we missed out on a lot.
“We have no idea who the kids are we’re going to meet because we haven’t seen them. You hear blinks of where we wrestled them or they wrestled someone else, and that’s all you hear. We don’t really have any common opponents.”
Still, Petersburg can rely on its senior-laden roster to navigate the uncertainty.
“By having five seniors, we’ll do as well as anybody because we’ll have had years of mat experience,” he said. “Some of my younger kids, it’s going to be pretty traumatic to them I think.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.