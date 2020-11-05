OAKLAND - Jesse J. Gnegy, age 87, of Oakland, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. Friends will be received at the C & S Fredlock Funeral Home, P.A., 21 N. 2nd St., Oakland, on Friday, Nov. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m., and again on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at which time …