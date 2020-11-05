CUMBERLAND — Powered by the three-headed monster of Ryley Palumbo, Alivia Appel and Brooklyne Noel, Fort Hill recovered from a third-set loss to beat Northern, 3-1, on Wednesday.
The Sentinels cruised in the opening two sets 25-10 and 25-15 before the Huskies took the third 26-24. Fort Hill closed it out 25-17 to improve to 2-1 on the season.
Noel led all players in kills with 20, adding six points and six digs. Appel was the top scorer after tallying 21 points, eight digs and six kills.
Palumbo garnered a game-high 29 assists to go along with seven digs, five points and a pair of kills.
Northern was led by Chyanne Gardner who went for a team-best seven kills and ended with seven digs an ace and a block. Raegan Yutzy had 13 digs, 12 assists and an ace. Ady Taylor went for 10 assists, three aces, three kills, two digs and a block.
The Sentinels’ JV team beat the Huskies, 2-0 (25-22, 25-19). Fort Hill was led by a triple-double from Alysa Shoemaker, who tallied 11 assists, 12 points and 12 digs. Northern’s Reagan Emory had five assists and three aces.
Fort Hill’s season is on hold for the time being per Thursday afternoon’s announcement from the Allegany County Board of Education.
Northern’s (0-2) next matchup will be at Southern on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Mountain Ridge 3 Southern 0
FROSTBURG — Ella Snyder scored 22 points, and Madi Werner and Brooke EauClaire went for double doubles, as Mountain Ridge swept Southern on Wednesday.
The Miners dominated all three sets by scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-12.
Werner was the top setter with 25 assists and nearly missed a triple-double with 12 points and eight digs. EauClaire finished with 15 kills, 10 digs and four points. Gracie Lindner also notched eight kills, three blocks and three digs.
For Southern, Emma Horner led the scoring with seven points, four kills, two aces and a block. McKenzie Wilt added six points and four kills.
Savannah Washington ended the night with five points, three kills and a team-high two blocks. Rayven Francillon had four points and a pair of kills.
In the jayvee contest, Mountain Ridge took the matchup 2-0 behind 26 points from Kaitlyn Simpson and 10 from Mia DeCarlo.
Madison Thayer was Southern’s top performer at three points and an ace.
The Miners (2-0) are idle for the time being.
The Rams (0-2) are at home against Southern on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Allegany 3 Bishop Walsh 0
CUMBERLAND — Samara Funk tallied a team-high eight kills to help Allegany sweep Bishop Walsh on Wednesday.
Funk also accumulated five aces and six digs.
Sarah Kesner also equaled Funk’s team-high ace total and led the Campers with seven digs. She also garnered five kills.
Nevaeh Kendall was the top distributor with nine assists, adding three digs, two kills and an ace.
Allegany (2-0) is off indefinitely.
