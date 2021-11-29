WHEELING, W.Va. — With Maryland in its football state championship weekend, West Virginia also moves to its ultimatum with the Super Six state title games at Wheeling Island Stadium.
In Friday night’s Class AA matchup, No. 16 Fairmont Senior takes on No. 2 Independence at 7 p.m. Fairmont Senior routed Poca, 41-7, a week after the Dots ended Frankfort’s playoff run in a 56-49 state quarterfinal thriller.
Fairmont Senior is the defending state champion after being awarded a pandemic-aided title last season for its seventh state title in school history.
Saturday sees two games, with Class AAA kicking things off at noon between the top two teams in the state when No. 1 Huntington takes on No. 2 Martinsburg. The Highlanders topped Cabell Midland, 37-15, to advance, while Martinsburg shut out Bridgeport, 21-0.
Martinsburg is looking for its ninth state championship and fifth in six years.
The Class A championship game starts at noon featuring No. 6 Williamstown and No. 4 Ritchie County. Ritchie County, like Huntington and Independence, is aiming for its first state championship. Williamstown, who eliminated East Hardy in the state quarterfinals, has two state titles.
