FROSTBURG — Graham Walker passed for four touchdowns and Frostburg State scored 37 unanswered points to remain undefeated in taking care of visiting UNC Pembroke 51-21 Saturday afternoon at Bobcat Stadium.
Walker threw for 279 yards completing 14 of 22 without any interceptions and only one sack in the Mountain East Conference victory.
Zae Giles was the team’s leading receiver with six catches for 146 yards, also a team high, and three touchdowns, two from Walker. Malik Morris pulled in four passes for 107 yards and a score. Kyle Belack also had four receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown.
Eight Bobcats ran 41 times for 231 yards and two scores, led by Josh Maxwell’s 72 yards on 10 attempts and a touchdown. Kisaye Barnes averaged 10 yards a run on four carries for 43 yards. Gavin Lavat was the workhorse back, picking up 35 yards on 14 attempts with a touchdown run.
Frostburg State finished with 525 yards, rushing for 215 and passing for 310. Pembroke gained 320 overall, 268 passing while being limited to 52 rushing.
The game was a see-saw affair early, with both teams exchanging a pair of touchdowns.
The Bobcats (5-0, 4-0 MEC) scored first when Walker hit Morris on a 57-yard touchdown pass, capping an eight-play, 90-yard game-opening drive. Dayne Koontz made the first of his seven extra points.
Pembroke tied it with 6:36 to play on Joseph Early’s 10-yard run. The drive traveled 77 yards on eight plays and was in response to FSU’s score.
The Bobcats’ Lavat gave FSU the lead again on a 1-yard run with 1:08 to play in the first quarter, capping a 5:22 drive in 10 plays that covered 64 yards.
After an exchange of punts, the Bears (2-3, 2-2) tied it again, this time going 98 yards on only four plays to tie the game on Rodney Smith’s 7-yard reception from Josh Jones. The big play was a 90-yard pass and run from Jones to Diaab Faheem from their own 4 to FSU’s 6.
The Bobcats took the lead for good two possessions later when Lavat hit Giles on a 31-yard halfback option pass with 2:54 to go in the first half.
After forcing a punt, Frostburg State took a 28-14 lead on Walker’s 11-yard toss to Belack with 21 seconds left before halftime. FSU traversed 70 yards in 1:04. The big plays were a 9-yard run by Facey, an 11-yard pass to Morris to midfield, and Graham’s 40-yard bomb to Ikwubuo to the Bears’ 10.
The only scoring of the third quarter came by the defense when Leonard Scott and Luke Freeman sacked Pembroke’s Jones in the end zone only a minute into the quarter.
Two long scoring passes by Walker to Giles early in the fourth quarter sealed the victory. He hit Giles on a 52-yarder with 12:59 to go and then the pair teamed up again on a 32-yarder almost two minutes later at 10:57. It was the only play of the drive.
Maxwell’s 5-yard run capped the Bobcats scoring with 3:38 to play.
UNC Pembroke’s last score came on a 35-yard run by Colin Johnson iwth 1:49 to play. The Bears host Wheeling on Saturday at noon.
Frostburg State visits Notre Dame (Ohio) in South Euclid in a key conference game on Saturday beginning at noon. The Falcons (4-1, 3-1) fell to Charleston, West Virginia, on Saturday, 38-28, for their first loss of the season. They are in second behind the Bobcats in the standings.
