KEYSER, W.Va. — It took a team effort for Allegany left-hander Eli Wallace to deliver a shutout against Keyser on Wednesday night.
The Campers didn’t commit an error. When Wallace was in trouble — like in the final inning when shortstop Darian Bauer gunned down a would-be run with a perfect relay throw from the outfield grass — his teammates had his back.
Wallace struck out 11 and scattered seven hits in seven scoreless innings, and Allegany displayed timely hitting to secure its first win of the season with a 4-0 win over Keyser.
“We pitched well tonight,” Allegany head coach Scott Bauer said. “This team will play defense, I think we can hit the ball. It comes to, can you pitch? In the past we’ve always won games because we pounded the strike zone.
“On Monday night we didn’t do that. Today I thought we pitched well and we played good defense. We threw two kids out at home plate.”
Wallace struggled with his command early, facing three full counts in the opening frame, but he would settle in. He fanned six Golden Tornado batters in the first three innings — striking out the side in the third on just 10 pitches.
Keyser’s best chance to avoid the goose-egg came in the fourth. The Golden Tornado started with three straight hits; however, the final knock of the string by Darrick Broadwater resulted in a runner being thrown out at the plate.
Wallace fanned the next hitter and forced a pop out to second to get out of the jam.
“We just didn’t hit the ball, their pitcher kept us off-balance,” Keyser head coach Scott Rohrbaugh said. “We had a couple of opportunities. We just couldn’t get it done at the plate today, but it was a well-played game by both sides.”
After a clean fifth and sixth by Wallace, Keyser brought the tying run to the batter’s box with two outs in the seventh, but the lefty got him to strike out to secure the victory. The Golden Tornado left seven runners on base.
“There at the end I didn’t think he lost any velocity,” coach Bauer said. “I thought Eli did a good job of pounding the strike zone and using his defense.”
At the plate, Grant Cain led off the fourth with a home run over the left-center fence, he finished 1 for 3.
Allegany scored two of its four runs on sacrifice flies by Wes Athey and Trevan Powell in the third and fourth innings, respectively. The Campers’ fourth and final run was scored by Wallace on a wild pitch.
Griffin Madden squared up a couple of pitches Wednesday for a 2 for 3 line, one a two-bagger during the fourth. Wallace also slashed 2 for 3, adding a stolen base.
In addition to his defensive exploits, Darian Bauer was 1 for 3 with a walk.
Sammy Bradfield had three of Keyser’s seven hits, hitting safely in all of his at-bats. He nearly left the yard after crushing a sixth-inning 2-1 fastball to center field, but the ball hit halfway up the fence to miss a home run by feet.
Golden Tornado starter Seth Healy was solid on the mound, allowing three earned runs in four innings on four hits and a walk to pick up the loss. Evan Jenkins shut down Allegany in relief with three scoreless, two-hit innings.
Keyser (4-6) is at Berkeley Springs on Saturday at 1 p.m.
Allegany (1-1) has a rivalry matchup against Fort Hill at the Hot Stove Complex on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
“These kids all know each other, and they grew up together and play on the same teams,” coach Bauer said. “We just always show up no matter who we’re playing, and we’re going to try and do things the right way.”
