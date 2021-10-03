ACCIDENT — For the second week in a row, the top-ranked team in Class AA of the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission came to, and left, Northern High School with a loss.
A week after Northern defeated Frankfort, 28-6, the Huskies rallied from a four-point halftime deficit to knock off Keyser, 34-19, Friday night at Half-Mile Stadium.
“The kids played their butts off,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr after the game, also calling it one of his top two or three wins since he’s been at the school.
“It’s definitely in the top five in wins,” he said Sunday. “This is only the second time we’ve beaten Keyser and my first time as head coach. I was part of Tom Vent’s staff when we won in 1995.”
One of those kids playing their butts off was senior halfback Jamison Warnick, who ran for 244 yards on 29 carries, scored two touchdowns, passed for another and had an interception, Keyser’s lone turnover.
Quarterback Kyle Broadwater added 52 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns.
Defensively, Chance Ritchey recorded 19 tackles, Eathan Sebold had 15 and Cam Friend 11 as Northern kept Keyser off the scoreboard in the second half.
“The defense played great in the second half,” Carr said, acknowledging that the halftime adjustments were mostly on the offense.
Keyser (3-1), tops in points in the WVSSAC in Class AA and ranked No. 3 in the Area Top 5 last week, scored first on a 5-yard run by Seth Healy. A missed extra point gave the Tornado a 6-0 lead.
Northern responded on Broadwater’s 1-yard run and Wally Brands’ kick gave the Huskies a 7-6 lead going into the second quarter.
Keyser retook the lead at 12-7 on Benny Oates’ four-yard run and when the two-point conversion pass fell incomplete at 11:21 before halftime.
Warnick’s 25-yard touchdown pass to Kellen Hinebaugh and his two-point run put Northern back in front at 15-12.
Keyser, however, moved from its own 30 with 1:27 to go before the break and scored on an 18-yard pass from Healy to Sammy Bradfield with five seconds to go. Seth Earnest’s kick put the Tornado ahead 19-15 at halftime.
Midway through the third quarter, Warnick’s two-yard run gave Northern a 21-19 lead it wouldn’t relinquish.
In the fourth quarter, Warnick scored again from the 10 with 4:52 to play and Broadwater’s 42-yard run up the middle sealed the victory with 3:36 to play.
Led by Warnick, Northern (3-2) outrushed Keyser 312-210 and held a 354 to 288 advantage in total yardage.
Bradfield was Keyser’s leading rusher with 77 yards on 16 carries.
Keyser hosts Point Pleseant and the Huskies travel to Moorefield on Friday. Both games will kickoff at 7 p.m.
East Hardy 38 Pocahontas Co. 0
BAKER, W.Va. — Leading 13-0, East Hardy ended any hopes Pocahontas County had at a comeback with a three-touchdown flurry in the final two minutes of the first half.
First, Noah Lang set up good field position with an interception, and quarterback Mason Miller punched it in with a keeper from three yards out with 1:56 left in the half.
On the ensuing kickoff, James Shipe recovered a fumble, and Lang caught a 14-yard touchdown pass for a 25-0 lead.
Bad became worse for Pocahontas Co, as Damian Iman put his mark on the first half with a 90-yard interception return for a touchdown and a 31-0 halftime edge.
East Hardy scored just once during the second half: Dawson Price hauled in a 30-yard pass from Miller for a touchdown.
Miller also tossed a TD to Lang with 7:37 left in the second quarter for a 13-0 lead, and ran in another score from one yard out for the Cougars’ first points of the night.
Miller tallied four touchdowns, two on the ground and two through the air, but also threw a pair of interceptions.
East Hardy (5-0) is at Bath County, Virginia, on Friday at 7 p.m.
Moorefield 54 Pocahontas Co. 0
DUNMORE, W.Va. — Hardy County schools went a perfect 2-0 against Pocahontas County this week, as the Moorefield Yellow Jackets crushed the Warriors in a rare Tuesday-night affair.
Branson See was a perfect 9 for 9 throwing the football for 168 yards and two scores. See also had a 31-yard run. Gavin Wolfe needed just 10 carries to accumulate 108 yards and a pair of TDs.
Coleman Mongold hauled in four passes for 88 yards. Adam Landes had five rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown; Finan Teklom carried the ball seven times for 36 yards and a score; and Blake Funk had both a rushing and receiving touchdown.
Silas Inskeep accounted for See’s other passing score.
Moorefield (4-1) hosts Northern (3-2) in a battle of red-hot teams on Friday at 7 p.m.
