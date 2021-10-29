ACCIDENT — Jamison Warnick scored four first-half touchdowns and Northern cruised to a 47-8 victory over Garrett County rival Southern at Half-Mile High Stadium on Friday night.
“I’m proud of our kids,” Huskies head coach Phil Carr said. “I told the seniors earlier this week, you want to win every game on your schedule. But there are always three for sure, and that’s Senior Night, Homecoming and Southern. We checked the box on all three.
“It was a little sloppy at times, but this game gets that way. There’s some emotion going on. We had some sloppy penalties, we addressed that at halftime and we were fine after that.”
With the win, Northern cuts its deficit to Southern all-time to 37-28-2. It’s the Huskies’ third-straight win in the series, during which time they’ve outscored the Rams, 124-8.
Warnick ended with 90 yards on 16 carries. The senior tallied rushing scores from 11, nine and seven yards out, and he returned a punt 35 yards to the house.
On Warnick’s return touchdown, Southern got a friendly bounce on a punt from its own end zone, and Warnick fielded it on a short hop in traffic from the 35. The pickup appeared to catch the Rams by surprise, and Warnick found a seam for his fourth TD of the half.
“I was saying get away (from the ball),” Carr said. “Smart play by him, especially when you’re up like that, it’s a good time to take a chance. It was a good play.”
Kyle Broadwater garnered Northern’s sixth and final TD of the first half on a scamper from eight yards out, and Logan Miller hit pay-dirt on a seven-yard rush.
Broadwater led on the ground with 122 yards on eight tries and intercepted a pass on defense. Miller needed five carries to gain 50 yards and recovered a Southern fumble. Wally Brands was a perfect 5 for 5 on extra points.
Overall, Northern converted 14 first downs compared to five for Southern and rushed for 332 yards.
After exiting the first half trailing 40-0, Southern finally stopped Northern and forced a punt on the Huskies’ first possession of the second half.
The Rams then proceeded to fumble on the next play — they fumbled five times and lost two — to give the ball back on their own 20. On fourth and goal from the one, backup quarterback Liam Stewart scored Northern’s final touchdown on a one-yard quarterback keeper early in the fourth quarter.
Stewart ended with four carries for 15 yards in his first varsity football game.
“Liam came in and ran the offense well for a kid that’s never played quarterback before until this year,” Carr said. “He came in and commanded the offense.”
Southern ended the game on a high note with 3:30 left in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Tyler Strawser found a seam to score from 18 yards out, and Austin Spiker, who finished with 37 yards on 11 carries, ran in the two-point conversion.
Junior Brent Lamay caught a 25-yard pass.
The Rams dropped to 1-8 and they’ll visit the No. 3 seed in 1A West, which will be determined by the Homecoming game between Allegany and Fort Hill played later today.
The record may not look pretty, but Southern head coach Jon Nazelrod is pleased with the trajectory of the program.
“When we looked at the beginning of the season, very few of our kids had any game time whatsoever on the field,” he said. “What’s good about this is, number one, these guys had a season, where last year these guys didn’t have any season whatsoever. And the juniors, we finish with eight games, that gives them an entire season of experience and we can build off that.
“We’re going go into the weight room during the offseason. We’re going to work every single day. During our Rams period we’re going to learn football, we’re going to learn technique. We’re going to get bigger. We’re going to get stronger. We’re going to get faster.
“And then we’re going to come back and we’re going to right the ship as far as the score against Northern.”
For the Huskies, they garnered valuable experience too with the junior varsity game this week getting canceled, allowing those kids to suit up in the varsity contest. Though the second unit allowed a late touchdown Friday night, Carr was pleased with what he saw.
“Those kids work hard in practice,” he said. “They give us a good look in practice. I’m sure people were like, ‘Put the defense in, don’t let them score.’ That’s not what it’s about. Those kids deserve to play, they practice hard and they did a nice job.
“I thought our JV defense was physical there at the end. We’re getting some good licks in there.”
Northern (4-5) locked down the No. 4 seed in 1A West, and it’ll face No. 5 Smithsburg (3-6) at home next week. The Huskies will likely have fullback Ethan Sebold back in the fold, who’s been out with an injury.
“Watching them, their quarterback’s pretty athletic, he reminds me of the Allegany quarterback who gave us fits,” Carr said. “I think it’s gonna be anybody’s ballgame, but they have some weapons.
“They’re calling for snow, and that’s what we like in Garrett County. A snowstorm would be good Friday night.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.