Mountain Ridge guard Nathaniel Washington and Southern forward Isaac Upole were named co-Western Maryland Athletic Conference Players of the Year by the conference’s coaches.
Washington averaged 15.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 3.5 steals per game for the conference champion Miners, who finished with a 7-1 WestMAC mark.
Upole averaged a double-double at 18.3 points and 10 boards a night, adding 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per game. The senior helped guide Southern (4-4 WestMAC) past Mountain Ridge in the region title game.
The Mountain Ridge duo of Peyton Miller and Amare Kennedy, Allegany (6-2 WestMAC) guard Caiden Chorpenning, Southern guard Gabe Hebb and Fort Hill (3-5) guard Anthony Burns made the first team.
Miller scored 14 points and pulled down seven rebounds a game, and Kennedy averaged 10.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 steals per contest.
Chorpenning posted 12.6 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, Burns averaged 15.9 points a game and buried 52 3-pointers, and Hebb garnered 18.3 points and, 5.5 rebounds and four assists an outing.
Chazz Imes and Owen Seifarth (Allegany), Ethan Glotfelty (Southern), Bryce Schadt (Fort Hill) and Kellen Hinebaugh (Northern) made the second squad. Bryce Snyder of Mountain Ridge and Darian Bauer of Allegany were honorable mentions.
