FROSTBURG — Mountain Ridge's Nathaniel Washington put on a show Thursday evening, scoring a game-high 22 points to lead the No. 1 Miners past visiting No. 3 Southern, 61-40.
The Rams were without two key players in Isaac Upole and Ethan Glotfelty. Washington took full advantage to shine under the spotlight, knocking down 10 field goals, including a pair of 3-pointers, for his game-high tally.
"He just works hard every day," Mountain Ridge head coach Dave Hobel said of Washington. "All our kids work hard, but Nate's a great leader. He's like having another coach out there. It's his team and he kind of guides us. ... This is his team and he's done a great job leading it."
Southern, who never led, ran much of its offense through Gabe Hebb, who recorded 17 points on eight buckets and 1 of 3 at the free-throw line.
"We'll compete," Southern head coach Tom Bosley said of his team's performance on any given night. "The expectation is to pick up right where we left off. Call it cliché, next man up, but I do know this — tonight, we did things that we weren't supposed to do."
Washington's impact on the outcome was evident from the start, as he assisted on Mountain Ridge's first two baskets — a layin by Peyton Miller and a close-range basket from Amare Kennedy that gave the Miners the lead for good.
Washington then assisted Miller again at the 4:40 mark before Kennedy got a steal in the backcourt and dished off to Washington for a layup and a 10-2 lead.
"I thought we played hard," Hobel said. "Both teams got after it and played hard. I was talking to Coach Bosley before the game, all the teams are even on any given night. And that's what makes it fun. All the kids in our area compete and they go at it."
Southern's Tanner Haskiell knocked down a 3-pointer to stop the 8-0 run, but Washington answered with back-to-back jumpers to force Southern to call a timeout. The Miners ended the first quarter on a 9-0 run for a 19-5 advantage entering the second.
Washington added eight more points in the second quarter — including back-to-back 3-pointers over the final 1:20 — as Mountain Ridge held a 13-point lead at halftime, 31-18.
The Rams would get no closer the rest of the night after the Miners opened up the second half with a 3-pointer by Ashton Shimko, with Washington picking up the assist and draining a pull-up jumper at the foul line with a hand in his face.
While the Rams were without two of their hottest hands — Upole scored a game-high 19 in a 21-point win over Fort Hill on Tuesday while Glotfelty added 16 points — Bosley hopes the game against the area's top-ranked team will be a valuable experience for the rest of his team.
"The kids are expected to play and do some things, and I think in time they will," Bosley said. "It'll be good experience and I hope tonight helped them going forward. We'll go back tomorrow and go to work, go back to the drawing board. The hard thing is we changed roles with some players on the fly, probably bad in terms of teaching, other than sometimes you have to do that because of positions."
Kennedy was the Miners' second-leading scorer with 15 points on seven field goals and 1 of 3 at the foul line. Bryce Snyder tacked on nine points, all in the second half.
"Mountain Ridge is talented," Bosley said. "They've got a very nice ball club. They're very well-organized, they're very well-coached. And you know what? We took one on the chin."
The result — combined with Allegany's 62-48 win over Northern — sealed the regional seeding for the playoffs, which begin late next week.
Mountain Ridge (16-3) is guaranteed the top spot, regardless of what happens against Salisbury this evening — tip-off in Frostburg is 7 p.m. With a potential loss and if Allegany wins over Keyser tonight and Boonsboro on Monday, both the Miners and Campers will finish the regular season 16-4. Mountain Ridge would win the tiebreaker via head-to-head results (the Miners won both meetings, 53-43 and 58-56). Mountain Ridge will host the winner of No. 4 Northern (11-11) vs. No. 5 Fort Hill (6-13).
"I can't thank our student body and fans enough," Hobel said. "We've always had good student and fan support. That's what's nice about here. Even when we didn't have real good years, our students and our fans came to the games. The basketball atmosphere is just like a college atmosphere."
Allegany (14-4) will get the No. 2 seed and host Southern (11-7) as the No. 3 seed in the region semifinals, slated for Feb. 28.
The official playoff seedings will be announced Tuesday.
"The thing about that is that didn't help us make our decision on Isaac," Bosley said of his team, thinking it had the No. 3 seed more or less locked up at tip-off. Ethan's sick at home with the flu. Isaac's (problem) is a knee, did it in Tuesday night's game. We didn't practice him last night, just a little bit and then took him out. But going forward, he wants to play. He's a high school kid — he wants to play every game he can play. Hopefully, we'll have him back for Notre Dame on Tuesday."
The Miners are now 3-0 in revenge games this season.
Mountain Ridge, winners of nine straight, faced a 10-day layoff prior to its win over Broadfording on Tuesday. Following tonight's game, the Miners will go on a nine-day stretch without games before hosting a region semifinal. Hobel hopes his team's high-energy practices will help keep the rust away.
"We were very concerned this week," Hobel said. "Like, how are we going to come out? We came out of the gate good this week. So if we can just do the same thing, I think we'll be fine. Our practices, they were intense; and they'll be intense again next week. We've got a game (tonight), we'll take the weekend off, then come back on Monday and get to work."
