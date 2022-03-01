Southern (12-8) at Mountain Ridge (18-3)
GAME: Boys — Maryland Class 1A West Region I Final
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Series split, 1-1
LAST TIME OUT: Southern def. Allegany, 56-49, on Monday; Mountain Ridge def. Fort Hill, 69-35, on Monday
IN THE RANKINGS: Southern ended at No. 3 in the last regular-season Area Top Five poll and are the No. 3 seed in Class 1A West Region I; Mountain Ridge has been No. 1 in the Area Top Five for much of the latter half of the season and is the top seed in Class 1A West Region I
FOR THE RECORD: Southern snapped its two-game losing streak on Monday night with a win over Allegany in the region semifinal. The Rams have now won six of their last 10. The four losses over that time have come at the hands of Mountain Ridge, Fort Hill and twice to Notre Dame, who is No. 3 in West Virginia Class AAA Region II Section 1. ... Since dropping back-to-back games in mid-January, Mountain Ridge has won 11 straight by an average margin of 22.6 points. ... The Miners have avenged all three of their losses on the year, defeating Clear Spring (62-40), Broadfording (70-26) and Southern (61-40) during the 11-game unbeaten run. ... In both of the meetings between the Rams and Miners this season, the team on the losing end was short-handed. In a 65-61 double-overtime loss in early January, Mountain Ridge was without Amare Kennedy, who finished the regular season averaging 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game. A few weeks ago, Southern was without the area’s leading scorer Isaac Upole and Ethan Glotfelty, the team’s third-leading scorer, in a 61-40 defeat in Frostburg. Tonight’s meeting should feature fully healthy squads for both teams after both were at full strength in their Monday night regional semifinal matchups.
Keyser (6-16) at Hampshire (12-9)
GAME: Boys — West Virginia Class AAA Region I Section 2 Semifinal
TIP-OFF: 7 p.m.
THIS SEASON’S MEETINGS: Series split, 1-1
LAST TIME OUT: Keyser lost at East Fairmont, 61-40, on Feb. 22; Hampshire def. Fort Hill in overtime, 58-57, on Feb. 21
IN THE RANKINGS: Keyser spent the very early parts of the season in the Area Top Five, but has since dropped out, and is No. 3 in the section; Hampshire has spent a large majority of the season ranked No. 4 in the Area Top Five and is seeded No. 2 in the section
FOR THE RECORD: After starting the year 4-1, the Golden Tornado have gone 2-15 and have dropped eight in a row heading into the playoffs. ... Hampshire started 9-4, then dropped five in a row against a tough schedule, and has now won three straight entering the postseason. ... The score of both meetings between Keyser and Hampshire was 42-38. In the season-opener for both squads, Noah Broadwater led the charge for the Golden Tornado with a game-high 17 points to lead a 17-7 fourth-quarter that saw Keyser secure the win. The Tornado made another fourth-quarter run in the rematch, with the Trojans leading by nine entering the fourth, but Ashton Haslacker and Easton Shanholtz combined for 25 points to give Hampshire the win. ... Broadwater is seventh in the area in points-per-game (14.5) while sitting second in assists (4.3) and steals (3.2). ... Jenson Fields is the Trojans’ leading scorer this year at 11.6 per contest. Shanholtz is also in double figures at 10.8 points per game. Zach Hill is eighth on the area rebounding charts at 7.2 per game, and Shanholtz isn’t far behind with 5.6 boards per contest.
