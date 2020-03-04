FSU’s Roell wins NCBWA regional award
WEST CHESTER, Pa. — Frostburg State senior Ryan Roell has been named the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association (NCBWA) DII Atlantic Region Hitter of the Week.
The NCBWA honor was Roell’s second this week, after he was named the Mountain East Conference Player of the Week on Monday.
Roell went 6 for 8 with two home runs and nine RBIs as Frostburg State split its doubleheader with Shepherd on Sunday afternoon. He drove in six runs and collected four base hits in FSU’s 14-10 win in game one of the twinbill. The senior broke the game open in the fifth inning with a grand slam to right field.
The senior added two more hits in the second game, driving in three runs while scoring twice. He clubbed his second home run of the doubleheader in the first inning, a three-run shot to left field.
The two homers on the day were Roell’s first two of the year, coming off a season in which he set the program single-season mark for home runs with 16.
Roell is now hitting .343 through the first nine games of the season, driving in 12 runs and owning a .956 OPS.
The Bobcats head to North Carolina again this weekend as they participate in the Cary Tournament in Cary, North Carolina. Four games are slated for the weekend with the first one being Friday against Saint Thomas Aquinas at 7:30 p.m.
FSU’s Alexander named 2nd-team All-MEC
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Frostburg senior Daniel Alexander capped off his outstanding senior season by garnering second-team All-MEC honors, the league announced on Tuesday.
Alexander finished his first and only season in Division II by leading the Bobcats in every statistical category and by winning the MEC regular-season scoring title with 20.8 points per game.
In his 27 games played, Alexander scored in double-figures in 25 contests, including 14 games with over 20 points and five matchups with 30+ points. He also scored a pair of game-winners in back-to-back home games against Glenville State and Urbana, while winning MEC Player of the Week accolades twice.
Alexander posted the sixth greatest scoring season in Bobcat history, the seventh most defensive rebounds (140) in FSU single-season history, and the tenth most steals (58) in program history.
He finishes his Bobcat career third all-time in steals (173), seventh all-time in scoring (1,456), eighth in field goals made (569), eighth in blocks (64), sixth in offensive rebounds (187), fifth in defensive rebounds (387) and tenth in total rebounds (574).
