MLS All-Star Game in L.A. canceled
NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Soccer’s All-Star Game has been canceled for the first time in its quarter-century history because of the coronavirus pandemic.
MLS All-Stars had been scheduled to play counterparts from Mexico’s Liga MX on July 29 at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. MLS said Tuesday that the 2021 game will take place at Banc of California Stadium, most likely against All-Stars from Liga MX.
The third Campeones Cup between the MLS and Liga MX champions also was canceled, along with the second edition of the Leagues Cup between teams from those two leagues.
MLS was stopped two games into its season in mid-March because of the pandemic. The league is considering having all 26 teams resume play with a tournament at Walt Disney World outside Orlando, Florida.
The league and the MLS Players Association have exchanged proposals on how to resume play. The union estimates the league’s offer would cost players $220 million over time and that its proposal would cut $100 million from 2020 salaries that total about $310 million.
Jazz’s Bogdanovi undergoes wrist surgery
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz have announced that forward Bojan Bogdanović underwent surgery to repair a ruptured ligament in his right wrist.
The procedure was performed Tuesday by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Michelle Carlson at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City. There’s no timetable for Bogdanović’s return. The team said in a release that he will begin rehabilitation “at the appropriate time.” The NBA season remains on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Bogdanović was averaging 20.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in his first season with the Jazz. He also was playing a career-best 33.1 minutes per game.
The 31-year-old Bogdanović signed a four-year, $73 million contract with Utah last summer. The Jazz became his fourth team, following two years with Indiana along with stints in Brooklyn and Washington.
Nationals opt for virtual Series ceremony
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington Nationals will unveil their World Series championship rings during a “virtual” ceremony shown on television and online Sunday -- an unprecedented approach brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.
With the start of the Major League Baseball season on hold because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Nationals owner Mark Lerner said Tuesday night he hopes the plan to show off the team’s hardware would provide “a moment of joy in these uncertain times.”
Teams typically unveil their title rings at a home stadium packed with fans.
“We don’t know when we’ll all be together again at Nationals Park,” Lerner said during the announcement Tuesday on MASN, the local television channel the team shares with the Baltimore Orioles.
The ring ceremony will be shown on MASN, MLB Network and online.
Lerner said that a documentary about Washington’s 2019 season, “Improbable” will be shown in two parts on Saturday and Sunday.
Angels plan employee furloughs
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels will implement furloughs across their organization starting June 1, becoming the latest team to take steps against the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
Angels spokesperson Marie Garvey issued a statement on the decision Tuesday.
The Angels’ furloughs will impact employees across the front office, scouting department, player development department and minor league system. They had already pledged to pay their employees through May.
The $1 million employee assistance fund is separate from the $1.2 million already put up by the team to pay Angel Stadium’s roughly 1,800 workers.
