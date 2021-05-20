ACCIDENT — Jake Rush scattered five hits and was one of two Northern players with three hits and two RBIs to help the Huskies roll to a 16-1 victory over visiting Mountain Ridge on Wednesday.
Rush struck out seven with one walk into the fifth inning. He helped get his pitching victory with three singles and two RBIs. Jamison Warnick had an RBI double and two singles with another RBI. Mason Brenneman had an RBI double and a two-run base hit.
Isaac Bittinger had a two-run base hit, Landon Broadwater an RBI double and Zach Hollenbeck doubled and singled.
“This was a nice bounce-back win after what Allegany did to us,” said Northern head coach Phil Carr. “They responded well. Rush set the tone on the mound and our offense got going. The bats came alive in the third and that’s what broke it open.”
Mountain Ridge’s Bryce Snyder had an RBI triple and a base hit for two of the Miners’ five hits.
Northern (10-1) plays Fort Hill on Monday at the Hot Stove Complex beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Mountain Ridge (2-2) returns to Garrett County today, this time in Oakland to play Southern at 4:30 p.m.
On Tuesday, the unbeaten Northern junior varsity defeated Southern’s 15-5 in Accident.
Easton Rhoten led the Huskies with two doubles, a single and three RBIs. Justin Gallucci had two doubles and two RBIs while Kyle Broadwater had an RBI double and RBI single.
Myles Uphold added a two-run double, Kellen Hinebaugh had an RBI double and Alex Knauff had two base hits and an RBI.
Southern’s Slone had two singles and Yoder had two with an RBI.
The Huskies’ Kyle Broadwater picked up the win in relief.
Northern (7-0) plays at Fort Hill on Monday.
Allegany 7, Southern 2
OAKLAND — Darian Bauer broke a tie game in the second with a three-run shot and Grant Cain added another homer to lead Allegany over Southern.
With Cain on the mound, Elisha Skipper gave the Rams an early lead on a single up the middle in the first, but the Campers countered with a four spot the following frame.
Eli Wallace tied it up with a single to flip the line-up and set up Bauer’s blast, the latter put Allegany in front 4-1.
Cain gave the Campers some insurance with a home run to left to score two in the fifth, and Bauer added another on an RBI double the next inning.
Bauer had three hits in three at-bats, scoring four runs and scoring one run himself. Matt Fuzie and Wallace both hit safely twice. Allegany collected 12 hits to Southern’s four.
Cain got the victory on the mound, striking out 12 batters and allowing two runs on four hits in six innings pitched. Griffin Madden tossed a scoreless seventh in relief.
Tanner Haskiell was tabbed with the loss on the bump for the Rams.
Isaac Upole batted 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run. Skipper and Haskiell accounted for Southern’s other base-knocks.
The Rams (3-8) have a home matchup against Mountain Ridge today at 4:30 p.m.
Allegany (6-1) visits Mountain Ridge on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
Moorefield 9, Musselman 6
MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Trailing 6-5 after Musselman broke a the tie game with a run in the top of the sixth inning, Moorefield answered when Isaac VanMeter’s two-run single sparked a four-run inning to rally the Yellow Jackets.
The victory avenges a 12-0 defeat at Musselman on May 14.
Karson Reed scored on an error and Hayden Baldwin crossed the plate on Jaydon See’s base hit to center to close out the scoring in the sixth.
Reed then pitched the top of the seventh and got two strikeouts and a fly out with runners at first and second to seal the victory.
Both teams finished with 10 hits. VanMeter, Baldwin and Jake Fredrick each had two for Moorefield. Baldwin, VanMeter and Hines had doubles.
Kyle Lore, Jackson Shockey had doubles for Musselman (9-13). Lore, Blake Hartman and Jason Myers each had two hits with Myers driving in two runs.
Matthew Jenkins started and pitched six innings, striking out six with a walk. Of his 98 pitches, 61 went for strikes.
Moorefield (10-5) hosts a doubleheader with Tygarts Valley today starting at 4 p.m.
