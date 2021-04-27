WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE
College Baseball
Charleston JV at WVU Potomac State, 2:00
Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan (2), 1:00
Monroe College, N.Y. at Garrett (2), 2:00
College Lacrosse
Frostburg State at Mercy, 3:00
High School Baseball
Hedgesville at Moorefield, 6:00
Keyser at Northern, 4:30
High School Basketball
Class A, Region I Co-Finals
East Hardy at Pendleton County, 7:00
High School Girls Basketball
Class AAA State Quarterfiinals
Hampshire vs. North Marion at Charleston, W.Va., 1:00
High School Softball
Bishop Walsh at Martinsburg, 5:00
Pocahontas County at East Hardy, 5:00
Hyndman, Pa., at Northern, 4:30
Moorefield at Musselman (2), 5:30
Petersburg at Hedgesville, 6:00
High School Tennis
Frankfort at Southern (Girls), 4:00
Moorefield at Grafton, 3:00
Petersburg at Keyser, 4:00
Keyser at Petersburg, 4:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.