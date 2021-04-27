WEDNESDAY'S SCHEDULE

College Baseball

Charleston JV at WVU Potomac State, 2:00

Frostburg State at West Virginia Wesleyan (2), 1:00

Monroe College, N.Y. at Garrett (2), 2:00

College Lacrosse

Frostburg State at Mercy, 3:00

High School Baseball

Hedgesville at Moorefield, 6:00

Keyser at Northern, 4:30

High School Basketball

Class A, Region I Co-Finals

East Hardy at Pendleton County, 7:00

High School Girls Basketball

Class AAA State Quarterfiinals

Hampshire vs. North Marion at Charleston, W.Va., 1:00

High School Softball

Bishop Walsh at Martinsburg, 5:00

Pocahontas County at East Hardy, 5:00

Hyndman, Pa., at Northern, 4:30

Moorefield at Musselman (2), 5:30

Petersburg at Hedgesville, 6:00

High School Tennis

Frankfort at Southern (Girls), 4:00

Moorefield at Grafton, 3:00

Petersburg at Keyser, 4:00

Keyser at Petersburg, 4:00

